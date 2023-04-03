Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 10 will appear in Shueisha's weekly manga Shonen Jump+'s next issue on April 9, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be made available in a digital format to people all over the world via Shueisha's web platform, Manga Plus.

Written by Ryouma Kitada, Yumeochi Dreaming is a gripping tale that combines elements of humor, love, and a spirit of adventure. The plot centers on Tsutomu Chono, the protagonist, who regrets not taking advantage of the opportunities that were available to him during his high school years. However, when he discovers a mysterious book that enables him to travel across time, his humdrum days are soon over.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 10 may help Chono identify another dreamer

Yumeochi Dreaming by Ryouma Kitada began serialization on February 5, 2023, and has released nine chapters so far. The next chapter, chapter 10, will be published on April 9, 2023, at 12:00 am JST, and the manga will be released on the same day across the world. However, due to differences in time zones, publication times are bound to vary.

The romance-comedy manga's chapter 10 will be available to readers worldwide at the following times on Shueisha's Manga Plus website and Manga Plus app:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 08:00 am, Saturday, April 08, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11:00 am, Saturday, April 08, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 16:00 pm, Saturday, April 08, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 17:00 pm, Saturday, April 08, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 20:30 pm, Saturday, April 08, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 23:00 pm, Saturday, April 08, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 00:00 am, Sunday, April 09, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 00:30 am, Sunday, April 09, 2023

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 10?

In the last chapter of Yumeochi Dreaming, readers learned that Saki is also a dreamer, although Chono is still unaware of it. However, Chono may realize in the next chapter that Saki is one of the other dreaming characters besides him and Asakura.

Further, in the previous chapter, Saki was seen doing some damaging things, believing that she was in her dream and could do whatever she wanted. Chono may soon be able to figure things out since nothing of the sort happens in real life. In the early chapters, Chono was also able to discover that Aaskura was in her dreams.

Readers have also taken note of a few things in the previous chapter to help them figure out how the forthcoming chapters might unravel. It is suspected that the creator of the manga may reveal that the characters' activities in their dreams have an effect on their real-life selves.

For instance, based on the previous chapter analysis, Asakura was seen to become more assertive while Chono acquired some courage. Saki's actual personality may also be revealed, since she has been living her life as a consequence of how her school life was up until now. But what if it were to change?

Recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 09

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 9 began with Saki waking up from her dream and discovering that she was dreaming about high school. Fans learned how Saki obtained the mysterious book that takes people back to high school in their dreams if they sleep with it. She is, however, unaware that the book takes her back to high school in her dreams, dismissing it as just a regular dream. Saki ponders over the book again before falling asleep.

However, the book was with her while she slept, causing her to dream once more. Saki awoke in the counselor's office wearing her high school uniform, and came to believe that if she was in a dream, she could do anything.

As a result, she began plotting revenge on her school by doing damaging activities such as setting off the school emergency alarm, cutting fences, and releasing rabbits. She then changed the background on all of the computers to inappropriate wallpaper and took all the snacks with her.

Once everyone was on the school grounds, Chono overheard a conversation between a student and a teacher and wondered if Saki was involved. The spotlight was then moved to Saki. When she began eating the snacks, she wondered if she had purchased them in the past and if she could do things like this in real life.

While she was reflecting on this, Chono arrived at the top of the school building and discovered Saki there. Seeing Chono, Saki panicked, demanding why he was there, but Chono interrupted her and asked if she's the one behind the chaos. This is where Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 9 ended.

It will be interesting to see what Chapter 10 of Yumeochi Dreaming holds for the fans. Yumeochi Dreaming and SUPER HXEROS are both written by Ryouma Kitada. SUPER HXEROS manga is now available in 12 volumes, authored and published in English by Seven Seas Entertainment.

