Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 9: Release date and time, Countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

The next installment of Shueisha's weekly manga Shonen Jump+ will include chapter 9 of Yumeochi Dreaming. The chapter will be released in digital format to readers all around the world on Shueisha's web platform on April 2, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Ryouma Kitada, the author of SUPER HXEROS, wrote Yumeochi Dreaming. SUPER HXEROS manga is now available in 12 volumes and is written and published in English by Seven Seas Entertainment.

Yumeochi Dreaming is a compelling tale that blends comedy, romance, and a sense of travel. It is centered on the main character, Tsutomu Chono, who laments not making use of the opportunities presented by his high school. However, his dull days are quickly gone when he comes upon a mysterious book that allows him to go back in time.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 9 is expected to focus more on Chono

Ryouma Kitada's Yumeochi Dreaming began its serialization on February 5, 2023 and it has released eight chapters so far. The upcoming chapter 9 will be released on April 2, 2023, at 12 am JST and the manga will be released on the same day worldwide. However, the timing will differ owing to time zones.

Fans will be able to read chapter 9 of the romance-comedy manga on Shueisha's Manga Plus website and Manga Plus app at the following times globally:

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 7 am, Saturday, April 1, 2023

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 10 am, Saturday, April 1, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3 pm, Saturday, April 1, 2023

Central European Time (CET): 4 pm, Saturday, April 1, 2023

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, April 1, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 pm, Saturday, April 1, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, April 2, 2023

What to expect from Yumeochgi Dreaming chapter 9?

Chapter 9 of Yumeochi Dreaming will probably concentrate more on Chono. In the previous chapter, too, Chono overshared and told Saki that he would miss her if she ever quit attending school. As a result, Saki reverted to her previous behavior and fled.

In the upcoming chapter, Chono will likely try to make amends with Saki, and Saki and Asakura may also be together for a longer time in the next chapter. It's possible that Saki may become more at ease in front of Sakura in the upcoming chapter.

Recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 8

Yumeochi Dreaming (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

The previous chapter of Yumeochi Dreaming began with Chono walking down the corridor. Asakura appeared while he was walking. As she approaches, she inquires about Saki. Since Chono is aware of the promises he made to Saki, he just reports that he talked.

Asakura appears next in the scene, in the girls' locker room. While dressing for physical education, she noticed Saki and approached her, asking that she come to the class. Saki, on her part, exhibits unusual behavior and flees. Following that, Asakura and Saki are on the ground, and both require a partner for stretching.

Asakura asks Saki if she wants to be her partner, to which Saki agrees and apologizes for what she did earlier. Saki then goes to get some water when she runs into Chono. Saki was lying when Chono noticed her and told her that she needed to hurry to the nursing office. Saki reminds him that all she needs to do is go to the counselor's room.

As soon as they arrived, Saki felt at ease and said that she was merely attending the class to check if Chono had been gossiping about her or not. Saki then inquires about Asakura and Chono's relationship, to which Chono responds that they are too similar in many ways.

Saki then asks why they both care about her, to which Chono responds that if he gets that feeling, he will regret and miss her if she ever stops attending class. Saki's response to this is to run away, and Chono wonders if he disclosed too much.

This is where the chapter ends.

It will be interesting to see what chapter 9 of Yumeochi Dreaming holds for the fans. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

