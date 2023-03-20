Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 8: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 8 will be released in the upcoming issue of Shonen Jump+, which is published weekly by Shueisha.

The chapter will be available to readers around the world in digital format on Shueisha's online platform on March 26, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Yumeochi Dreaming is written by SUPER HXEROS creator Ryouma Kitada. There are currently 12 volumes of this manga, which is published in English by Seven Seas Entertainment.

A compelling story that combines humor, romance, and a hint of travel, Yumeochi Dreaming revolves around main character, Tsutomu Chono, who regrets not making the most of his high school's prospects. His dull days are quickly put to an end, though, when he discovers a mystery book that enables him to travel back in time.

Everything you need to know about Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 8

Release date and time, where to read

The serialization of Yumeochi Dreaming by Ryouma Kitada started on February 5, 2023. Those outside Japan can read chapter 8 of the romance-comedy manga on Shueisha's Manga Plus website and Manga Plus app at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, March 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, March 25

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, March 25

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, March 25

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, March 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, March 25

Japan Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, March 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, March 26

What to expect from Yumeochgi Dreaming chapter 8?

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 8 will most likely focus more on Saki Omura. Given that the last chapter introduced a new character, the upcoming one may focus more on Tsutomu Chono and Saki and how Chono and Saki will become friends, as Chono asked Saki at the close of the previous chapter if he could hang out with her once in a while.

When he questioned her, Saki gave off a disconcerting look, but in the following episode, we might see Saki becoming more at ease with Chono. We may also get to see Saki join their group since Asakura wants to make new friends, and Chono wanted to reach out to Saki because he was just like her and had no friends.

Recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 7

Yumeochi Dreaming (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

In the previous episode of Yumeochi Dreaming, Chono discovered when he was ready to awaken from his dream. Fans also got to meet Saki, who has arrived at school but regularly misses her lessons by going to the counselor's office.

Following lunch, Chono asked Asakura what she intended to do by reliving her youth. In response, Asakura said that she wanted to meet new friends. Asakura invited Saki to join her and Chono for lunch around midday, but Saki just left. Asakura then reminded Chono that Saki was the student who dropped out in the middle of the semester.

Asakura and Chono planned to pursue Saki after class, but the former remembered she had class duty. Chono then decided to walk to the councilor's room on his own. Saki was seen relaxed as Chono entered the room - the polar opposite of how she was outside the counselor's office.

Chono then inquired whether he was a classmate of hers and if she knew anything about him. Saki grew concerned and urged Chono to keep her frequent visits to the counseling room a secret. Chono said he would.

Saki then revealed that she suffers from trypophobia and struggles in groups. She then tried to kick Chono out of the room by claiming it as her own.

When Chono did not leave, he asked Saki what he should do to get along with his classmate, who wouldn't open up to him. She told him to give them delectable snacks. While Chono wondered why he is protecting someone from their grief, he remembered being just like Saki at school, and in the end, he asked Saki if he might hang out with her once in a while, to which she again gave an uneasy look.

This is where the chapter ended.

It will be interesting to see what Chapter 8 of Yumeochi Dreaming holds for the fans. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

