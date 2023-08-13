Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 25: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 25 will be released on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following a week-long break since the last update, chapter 24, titled How does it look on me?, has been recently released.

The chapter made it clear to the readers that Asakura prioritized losing weight to be ready for the study trip by the time the summer break is over. However, as Asakura lost weight, she became malnourished in the real world. This became an interesting point for fans who wanted to know how the story would progress.

Furthermore, readers are now much more invested in the manga since it includes time-travelling, romance, and slice-of-life elements. With that, chapter 25 of Yumeochi Dreaming is now being eagerly anticipated by fans.

In Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 25, Chono might advise Asakura to get some rest and improve her health

Release date and time, where to read

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 25 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

On Sunday, August 20, 2023, the 25th chapter of Yumeochi Dreaming by Ryoma Kitada will be available for reading worldwide. However, publication dates and times are subject to change due to time zone differences.

On the Manga Plus website and the Shueisha mobile app, international readers can read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 25. Furthermore, since the manga is free, no membership packs or offers are necessary to read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 25.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 25 will be released on the following dates and times:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8 am, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, August 19, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, Agust 20, 2023

A quick recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24

As soon as the previous chapter was published, fans noticed that Asakura had started working out to lose weight. Asakura adhered to sleep learning in addition to seeing how closely she followed to her diet in the aftermath. However, Asakura became malnutritioned as a result of her sleep learning since she was not getting sufficient sleep.

After a month, Asakura developed a toned body, but she wanted to flaunt it, so she called Chono, Saki, and Tateha to come enjoy the day at the pool while their summer breaks were still in progress. Moreover, their study trip was still a few days away. The plan was approved by all, but Chono was then singled out by the pool.

Although Chono arrived early, Asakura and the others were late. After a while, Asakura showed up. However, upon seeing Asakura, Chono became concerned about her because of her dark circles, which Asakura had not anticipated Chono would notice about her. Following that, Saki and Tateha eventually made it to the pool.

Instead of having fun together, Saki went to play some games in the shade while Tateha went sunbathing, leaving Chono and Asakura behind. With Chono deciding to use the loo, much to Asakura's surprise, she was left alone. At this point, Asakura developed a craving for ice cream and noodles while also feeling exhausted.

Asakura fell asleep, after which she dropped into the pool. However, since she was malnourished as a result of her diet, she was unable to move her body underwater. But Chono saw Asakura fall into the pool and jumped in to assist, extending his right arm.

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 25?

In Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 25, readers may see Chono pulling Asakura from the pool after she was seen falling in and Chono jumping right after in the previous chapter. Not only that but Chono may also advise Asakura to take care of her health. As such, chapter 25 of Yumeochi Dreaming may also show Tateha and Saki giving a lecture to Asakura on maintaining a good health.

