Yuta vs Yuji animation by Jujutsu Kaisen fan gives a taste of what comes after Shibuya

A Jujutsu Kaisen fan has created an animated video called Yuta vs Yuji that offers an enticing glimpse into the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident. The arc, which is known for its intense and eventful storytelling, is highly acclaimed within the Jujutsu Kaisen story. As fans eagerly await the return of the second season, they wish to experience more of the series' signature combination of captivating battles and intricate narrative.
After the Shibuya Incident, Yuji Itadori becomes a wanted fugitive for his role in the destruction that had occurred during the event. In the next arc, Yuta Okkotsu, a former student of Tokyo Jujutsu High, comes across Yuji and they have a brief confrontation that was highly anticipated. In the manga, this encounter highlighted Yuta Okkotsu's incredible strength and left a lasting impression on viewers.
Years later, a talented Twitter user revives the Yuta vs Yuji showdown with an impressive animation, reigniting the hype for the start of the Itadori Extermination arc. This animated tribute not only paid homage to the original manga but also highlighted the captivation brought forth by Jujutsu Kaisen's gripping storyline and vibrant characters.
Disclaimer- The article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and manga.
Fans appreciate a fan animation video by a X user that shows Yuta's first fight since Jujutsu Kaisen 0
The Shibuya Incident arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen series is a pivotal and highly anticipated part of the story. It features an epic battle between jujutsu sorcerers and a powerful alliance of cursed spirits. The main plot revolves around Kenjaku revealing to Satoru Gojo that he has possessed Geto's dead body to distract and trap him within the Prison Realm.
Moreover, the Shibuya Incident arc is filled with intense confrontations and emotional moments, showcasing battles like Yuji's harrowing encounter with Mahito, Sukuna's epic clash against Jogo, and Satoru Gojo's confrontation with Hanami. Alongside these battles, there are tragic events that unfold, such as the heartbreaking demise of beloved characters like Nanami at the hands of Mahito.
In addition, there is a shocking twist in the storyline when Sukuna briefly takes over Yuji's body, leading to the devastating destruction of a significant portion of Shibuya. The immense loss of innocent lives deeply impacts Yuji and highlights the profound themes present in the series.
Even after several years since the Shibuya Incident arc, a talented fan on Twitter named kyu (@Vorakyu) has caught the fandom's eye with a captivating animated clip that was posted on September 8, 2021. Lasting just 11 seconds, this snippet beautifully captures the intense and dramatic confrontation between Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori that takes place in the aftermath of the arc.
With impressive artistry, the fan animation vividly captures the incredible physical abilities of Yuji and the unwavering determination of Yuta. This fan creation offers a tantalizing glimpse into the exciting future of the series beyond its upcoming anime adaptation.
Following this, many fans commented under the original post to show their appreciation of the fan animation, with many commenting how they are in awe of the video. Some even expressed their interest to see the fight getting animated for real within the anime.
Final thoughts
Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen has already adapted the Hidden Inventory arc, which explored Geto and Gojo's relationship and the effect of Toji Fushiguro on their lives. Although currently on break, the season will return with the Shibuya Incident arc in the last week of August.
This storyline guarantees thrilling battles and compelling narratives that will undoubtedly satisfy devoted viewers. Moreover, the undeniable ability of Jujutsu Kaisen to engage its audience makes the upcoming arc an exhilarating continuation that is sure to keep fans eagerly anticipating each episode.
