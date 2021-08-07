Create
Notifications
×

Neeraj Chopra's Olympic javelin throw final schedule and details for today: When and where to watch, opponents and timings (IST)

Neeraj Chopra has a personal best of 88.07m set earlier this year
Neeraj Chopra has a personal best of 88.07m set earlier this year
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Aug 07, 2021, 05:14 AM ET

14 mins ago

Feature

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw final at the Olympics today. He topped the qualification round with a sensational throw of 86.65 meters on August 4. Although the showing was certainly impressive, the Indian will have to put in another big performance in the final to get on the podium.

Neeraj's main competitor, Johannes Vetter, is no ordinary opponent. The German has the ability to consistently throw over the 90m mark, which means that Neeraj may even have to better his personal best of 88.07m set earlier this year to win gold.

Check out: Johannes Vetter: All you need to know about Neeraj Chopra's main opponent for Olympic javelin gold

Neeraj has been in great form this year. He shortened his hair to adapt to the weather conditions in Tokyo. His improved technique has also been a great help as his throws have been a lot more consistent this year. However, it all boils down to the final, where all his hard work will be rewarded with a medal if he keeps his nerves in check and is able to perform to his highest level at the biggest sporting stage.

Also Read: With 7 of the world's best javelin throwers out, Neeraj Chopra could possibly win India's first-ever gold medal in athletics

Participants in men's javelin throw final

Twelve participants from the two qualification groups made it to the final. They are:

Andrian Mardare, Neeraj Chopra, Kim Amb, Mihaita Alexandru Novac, Vitezslav Vesely, Julian Weber, Lassi Etelatalo, Johannes Vetter, Arshad Nadeem, Pavel Mialeshka, Jakub Vadlejch and Aliaksei Katkavets.

Season's best of all the participants in the javelin throw final:

Rank Competitors Season-best
1Johannes Vetter 96.29 meters
2 Neeraj Chopra 88.07 meters
3Andrian Mardare86.66 meters
4Arshad Nadeem 86.38 meters
5Aliaksei Katkavets85.10 meters
6Pavel Mialeshka85.06 meters
7Julian Weber 84.95 meters
8Jakub Vadlejch84.93 meters 
9Lassi Etelatalo84.50 meters
10Alexandru Novac 83.27 meters
11Vesley Vitzslav83.04 meters
12Kim AMB82.40 meters

Olympics 2021: When is the javelin throw final?

The javelin throw final of the Olympics is scheduled for August 7. The event is set to start at 4:30 PM IST.

Olympics 2021: Where to watch the javelin throw final?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games are being telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events are also available on the SonyLIV app. Doordarshan is also broadcasting all the events involving Indians at Olympics 2021.

Also Read: 5 best throws of Neeraj Chopra in 2021

Edited by SANJAY K K
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी