Maurie Plant Meet 2024 Results: Rohan Browning achieves sprint double, Queen Claye finishes third in first race since USA Olympic Trials 2021

The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold 2024 kicked off with the Maurie Plant Meet 2024 at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday, February 15.

Tokyo Olympian Rohan Browning clinched both men’s 100m and 200m at the Maurie Plant Meet 2024, clocking 10.34s and 20.80s, respectively, on home soil. Meanwhile, 12-time national champion Zoe Hobbs from New Zealand emerged as the winner in the women’s 100m.

Nicola Olyslagers, the Olympics silver medalist and 2023 Worlds bronze medalist, claimed the women’s high jump with a meet record of 1.99m at the Maurie Plant Meet 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist and the World Indoors bronze medalist in 2022 Hamish Kerr won the men’s high jump with a best effort of 2.25m.

The women’s 100m hurdles saw Liz Clay (13.02) defeat compatriot Michelle Jenneke (13.12) to take the top honors at the 34th edition of the Maurie Plant Meet.

The Pan American Games 2015 gold medalist Queen Claye clocked 13.16s to finish third in the same event. This was Claye’s first race since competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials 2021.

The highlight of the Maurie Plant Meet 2024 was Stewart McSweyn’s victory as he (3:52.00) produced an upset against the 2022 World champion Jake Wightman (3:52.11) to clinch the John Landy mile.

Results for the Maurie Plant Meet 2024

The results for the Maurie Plant Meet 2024, the first World Athletics Continental Gold Tour meeting, are as follows-

Men

100m

Rohan Browning (AUS) - 10.34 Sebastian Sultana (AUS) - 10.37 Joshua Azzopardi (AUS) - 10.40 Jake Penny (AUS) - 10.53 Lachlan Kennedy (AUS) - 10.57

200m

Rohan Browning (AUS) - 20.80 Towa Uzawa (JPN) - 21.07 Calab Law (AUS) - 21.15 Christopher Ius (AUS) - 21.32 Gout (AUS) - 21.39

800m

James Preston (NZL) - 1:46.02 Luke Boyes (AUS) - 1:46.43 Jack Lunn (AUS) - 1:46.50 Hayden Todd (AUS) - 1:48.32 Riley McGown (AUS) - 1:49.51

1 Mile

Stewart McSweyn (AUS) - 3:52.00 Jake Wightman (GBR) - 3:52.11 Cameron Myers (AUS) - 3:52.44 Samuel Tanner (NZL) - 3:53.16 Jesse Hunt (AUS) - 3:53.78

5000m

Jack Rayner (AUS) - 13:16.34 Matthew Ramsden (AUS) - 13:17.22 Robin Hendrix (BEL) - 13:19.97 Sam McEntee (AUS) - 13:31.64 Jude Thomas (AUS) - 13:33.60

Triple Jump

Connor Murphy (AUS) - 16.87m Aiden Hinson (AUS) - 16.20m Julian Konle (AUS) - 15.86m Shemaiah James (AUS) - 15.79m Andre Anura (MAS) - 15.78m

High Jump

Hamish Kerr (NZL) - 2.25m Roman Anastasios (AUS) - 2.17m Yual Reath (AUS) - 2.17m Naoto Hasegawa (JPN) - 2.17m Tomohiro Shinno (JPN) - 2.13m

Discus Throw

Connor Bell (NZL) - 65.18m Matthew Denny (AUS) - 65.09m Lawrence Okoye (GBR) - 60.37m Nicholas Percy (GBR) - 59.51m Masateru Yugami (JPN) - 58.25m

Long Jump

Christopher Mitrevski (AUS) - 7.96m Darcy Roper (AUS) - 7.86m Koki Fujihara (JPN) - 7.78m Liam Adcock (AUS) - 7.70m Henry Frayne (AUS) - 7.63m

Women

100m

Zoe Hobbs (NZL) - 11.34 Torrie Lewis (AUS) - 11.40 Bree Masters (AUS) - 11.58 Ella Connolly (AUS) - 11.59 Ebony Lane (AUS) - 11.65

200m

Jessica Milat (AUS) - 23.63 Georgia Hulls (NZL) - 23.64 Kristie Edwards (AUS) - 23.75 Remi Tsuruta (JPN) - 23.87 Lakara Stallan (AUS) - 24.11

800m

Claudia Hollingsworth (AUS) - 1:59.81 Abbey Caldwell (AUS) - 2:00.54 Catriona Bisset (AUS) - 2:01.41 Linden Hall (AUS) - 2:02.30 Brooke Feldmeier (USA) - 2:02.98

5000m

Rose Davies (AUS) - 14:57.54 Isobel Batt-Doyle (AUS) - 14:59.18 Aynadis Mebratu (ETH) - 15:04.84 Holly Campbell (AUS) - 15:10.11 Genevieve Gregson (AUS) - 15:22.08

100m Hurdles

Liz Clay (AUS) - 13.02 Michelle Jenneke (AUS) - 13.12 Queen Claye (USA) - 13.16 Michelle Harrison (CAN) - 13.18 Yumi Tanaka (JPN) - 13.19

Long Jump

Brooke Buschkuehl (AUS) - 6.51m Samantha Dale (AUS) - 6.50m Delta Amidzovski (AUS) - 6.26m Ayaka Kora (JPN) - 6.09m

Shot Put

Emma Berg (AUS) - 16.54m Natalia Ducó (CHI) - 16.45m Xylavene Beale (AUS) - 14.69m Samantha Hall (JAM) - 13.68m Mia Scerri (AUS) - 13.39m

Javelin Throw

Kathryn Mitchell (AUS) - 62.12m Tori Peeters (NZL) - 57.35m Momone Ueda (JPN) - 57.15m Yuka Sato (JPN) - 56.30m Lianna Davidson (AUS) - 56.09m

Discus Throw

Daisy Osakue (ITA) - 61.57m Jade Lally (GBR) - 57.86m Samantha Hall (JAM) - 57.27m Ashley Anumba (NGR) - 55.10m Nora Monie (CMR) - 54.51m

High Jump

Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 1.99m Erin Shaw (AUS) - 1.84m Nagisa Takahashi (JPN) - 1.80m Alexandra Harrison (AUS) - 1.80m Keeley O'Hagan (NZL) - 1.80m