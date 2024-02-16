Maurie Plant Meet 2024 Results: Rohan Browning achieves sprint double, Queen Claye finishes third in first race since USA Olympic Trials 2021

The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold 2024 kicked off with the Maurie Plant Meet 2024 at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday, February 15.
Tokyo Olympian Rohan Browning clinched both men’s 100m and 200m at the Maurie Plant Meet 2024, clocking 10.34s and 20.80s, respectively, on home soil. Meanwhile, 12-time national champion Zoe Hobbs from New Zealand emerged as the winner in the women’s 100m.
Nicola Olyslagers, the Olympics silver medalist and 2023 Worlds bronze medalist, claimed the women’s high jump with a meet record of 1.99m at the Maurie Plant Meet 2024.
Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist and the World Indoors bronze medalist in 2022 Hamish Kerr won the men’s high jump with a best effort of 2.25m.
The women’s 100m hurdles saw Liz Clay (13.02) defeat compatriot Michelle Jenneke (13.12) to take the top honors at the 34th edition of the Maurie Plant Meet.
The Pan American Games 2015 gold medalist Queen Claye clocked 13.16s to finish third in the same event. This was Claye’s first race since competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials 2021.
The highlight of the Maurie Plant Meet 2024 was Stewart McSweyn’s victory as he (3:52.00) produced an upset against the 2022 World champion Jake Wightman (3:52.11) to clinch the John Landy mile.
The results for the Maurie Plant Meet 2024, the first World Athletics Continental Gold Tour meeting, are as follows-
Men
100m
- Rohan Browning (AUS) - 10.34
- Sebastian Sultana (AUS) - 10.37
- Joshua Azzopardi (AUS) - 10.40
- Jake Penny (AUS) - 10.53
- Lachlan Kennedy (AUS) - 10.57
200m
- Rohan Browning (AUS) - 20.80
- Towa Uzawa (JPN) - 21.07
- Calab Law (AUS) - 21.15
- Christopher Ius (AUS) - 21.32
- Gout (AUS) - 21.39
800m
- James Preston (NZL) - 1:46.02
- Luke Boyes (AUS) - 1:46.43
- Jack Lunn (AUS) - 1:46.50
- Hayden Todd (AUS) - 1:48.32
- Riley McGown (AUS) - 1:49.51
1 Mile
- Stewart McSweyn (AUS) - 3:52.00
- Jake Wightman (GBR) - 3:52.11
- Cameron Myers (AUS) - 3:52.44
- Samuel Tanner (NZL) - 3:53.16
- Jesse Hunt (AUS) - 3:53.78
5000m
- Jack Rayner (AUS) - 13:16.34
- Matthew Ramsden (AUS) - 13:17.22
- Robin Hendrix (BEL) - 13:19.97
- Sam McEntee (AUS) - 13:31.64
- Jude Thomas (AUS) - 13:33.60
Triple Jump
- Connor Murphy (AUS) - 16.87m
- Aiden Hinson (AUS) - 16.20m
- Julian Konle (AUS) - 15.86m
- Shemaiah James (AUS) - 15.79m
- Andre Anura (MAS) - 15.78m
High Jump
- Hamish Kerr (NZL) - 2.25m
- Roman Anastasios (AUS) - 2.17m
- Yual Reath (AUS) - 2.17m
- Naoto Hasegawa (JPN) - 2.17m
- Tomohiro Shinno (JPN) - 2.13m
Discus Throw
- Connor Bell (NZL) - 65.18m
- Matthew Denny (AUS) - 65.09m
- Lawrence Okoye (GBR) - 60.37m
- Nicholas Percy (GBR) - 59.51m
- Masateru Yugami (JPN) - 58.25m
Long Jump
- Christopher Mitrevski (AUS) - 7.96m
- Darcy Roper (AUS) - 7.86m
- Koki Fujihara (JPN) - 7.78m
- Liam Adcock (AUS) - 7.70m
- Henry Frayne (AUS) - 7.63m
Women
100m
- Zoe Hobbs (NZL) - 11.34
- Torrie Lewis (AUS) - 11.40
- Bree Masters (AUS) - 11.58
- Ella Connolly (AUS) - 11.59
- Ebony Lane (AUS) - 11.65
200m
- Jessica Milat (AUS) - 23.63
- Georgia Hulls (NZL) - 23.64
- Kristie Edwards (AUS) - 23.75
- Remi Tsuruta (JPN) - 23.87
- Lakara Stallan (AUS) - 24.11
800m
- Claudia Hollingsworth (AUS) - 1:59.81
- Abbey Caldwell (AUS) - 2:00.54
- Catriona Bisset (AUS) - 2:01.41
- Linden Hall (AUS) - 2:02.30
- Brooke Feldmeier (USA) - 2:02.98
5000m
- Rose Davies (AUS) - 14:57.54
- Isobel Batt-Doyle (AUS) - 14:59.18
- Aynadis Mebratu (ETH) - 15:04.84
- Holly Campbell (AUS) - 15:10.11
- Genevieve Gregson (AUS) - 15:22.08
100m Hurdles
- Liz Clay (AUS) - 13.02
- Michelle Jenneke (AUS) - 13.12
- Queen Claye (USA) - 13.16
- Michelle Harrison (CAN) - 13.18
- Yumi Tanaka (JPN) - 13.19
Long Jump
- Brooke Buschkuehl (AUS) - 6.51m
- Samantha Dale (AUS) - 6.50m
- Delta Amidzovski (AUS) - 6.26m
- Ayaka Kora (JPN) - 6.09m
Shot Put
- Emma Berg (AUS) - 16.54m
- Natalia Ducó (CHI) - 16.45m
- Xylavene Beale (AUS) - 14.69m
- Samantha Hall (JAM) - 13.68m
- Mia Scerri (AUS) - 13.39m
Javelin Throw
- Kathryn Mitchell (AUS) - 62.12m
- Tori Peeters (NZL) - 57.35m
- Momone Ueda (JPN) - 57.15m
- Yuka Sato (JPN) - 56.30m
- Lianna Davidson (AUS) - 56.09m
Discus Throw
- Daisy Osakue (ITA) - 61.57m
- Jade Lally (GBR) - 57.86m
- Samantha Hall (JAM) - 57.27m
- Ashley Anumba (NGR) - 55.10m
- Nora Monie (CMR) - 54.51m
High Jump
- Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) - 1.99m
- Erin Shaw (AUS) - 1.84m
- Nagisa Takahashi (JPN) - 1.80m
- Alexandra Harrison (AUS) - 1.80m
- Keeley O'Hagan (NZL) - 1.80m