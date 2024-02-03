New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024: Athletes, schedule, where to watch and more

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024 is all set to be staged at the track and field stadium located near Boston Landing Station in Boston Massachusetts on Sunday, February 4.

The third World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting will feature several prominent men’s athletes like Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Marco Arop, Jake Wightman, Lamecha Girma, and LaQuan Nairn.

Notable athletes like Gabby Thomas, Tobi Amusan, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Ese Brume, and Gudaf Tsegay are all a part of the women’s field and will be aiming to impress in the Boston meeting.

Since it is an indoor tour gold event, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be offering a purse of $7,000, with the winner set to receive $3,000.

Men Athletes participating at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024

60m

Ronnie Baker (USA)

Ackeem Blake (JAM)

Brandon Carnes (USA)

Demek Kemp (USA)

Fred Kerley (USA)

Miles Lewis (PUR)

Noah Lyles (USA)

Josephus Lyles (USA)

Hakim Sani Brown (JPN)

JT Smith (USA)

Kendal Williams (USA)

400m

Champion Allison (USA)

Elija Godwin (USA)

Zak Nene (RSA)

Vernon Norwood (USA)

Jereem Richards (TTO)

1000m

Marco Arop (CAN)

Ryan Clarke (NED)

Sam Ellis (USA)

Mariano García (ESP)

Josh Hoey (USA)

Bryce Hoppel (USA)

1500m

Mohad Abdikadar (ITA)

Yohanes Asmare (ETH)

Benoit Campion (FRA)

Craig Engels (USA)

Ignacio Fontes (ESP)

Charles Grethen (LUX)

Tom Keen (GBR)

Hobbs Kessler (USA)

Keiran Lumb (CAN)

Saúl Ordóñez (ESP)

Sam Prakel (USA)

Jake Wightman (GBR)

Samuel Zeleke (ETH)

Abe Alvarado (USA)

3000m

Mahadi Abdi Ali (NED)

Daniel Arce (ESP)

Andrew Coscoran (IRL)

Brian Fay (IRL)

Samuel Firewu (ETH)

Ben Flanagan (CAN)

Lamecha Girma (ETH)

Diriba Girma (ETH)

Neil Gourley (GBR)

Christian Noble (USA)

Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (CAN)

Max Thorwirth (GER)

James West (GBR)

Derek Johnson (USA)

Long Jump

Jacob Fincham-Dukes (GBR)

Rayvon Grey (USA)

JuVaughn Harrison (USA)

Laquan Nairn (BAH)

Jarrion Lawson (USA)

Cary McLeod (JAM)

Will Williams (USA)

Women Athletes participating at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024

Tara Davis-Woodhall in the women's Long Jump during the London Diamond League series in 2023. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

60m

Celera Barnes (USA)

Mikiah Brisco (USA)

Tamara Clark (USA)

Aleia Hobbs (USA)

Zoe Hobbs (NZL)

Kiara Parker (USA)

Shannon Ray (USA)

Brianna Selby (USA)

Destiny Smith-Barnett (USA)

Briana Williams (JAM)

60m Hurdles

Gabby Cunningham (USA)

Alaysha Johnson (USA)

Tia Jones (USA)

Masai Russell (USA)

Cindy Sember (GBR)

Megan Tapper (JAM)

Devynne Charlton (BAH)

Tobi Amusan (NGR)

300m

Talitha Diggs (USA)

Lynna Irby-Jackson (USA)

Favour Ofili (NGR)

Gabby Thomas (USA)

400m

Junelle Bromfield (JAM)

Lisanne De Witte (NED)

Kendall Ellis (USA)

Raevyn Rogers (USA)

Nicole Yeargin (GBR)

800m

Ellie Baker (GBR)

Isabelle Boffey (GBR)

Lorena Martín (ESP)

Wilma Nielsen (SWE)

Kristie Schoffield (USA)

Carley Thomas (AUS)

Sammy Watson (USA)

Allie Wilson (USA)

1500m

Ayal Dagnachew (ETH)

Kaela Edwards (USA)

Esther Guerrero (ESP)

Birke Haylom (ETH)

Dani Jones (USA)

Emily Mackay (USA)

Marta Pérez (ESP)

Lucia Stafford (CAN)

Nozomi Tanaka (JPN)

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)

Addy Wiley (USA)

Kate Mitchell (USA)

3000m

Fentaye Belayneh (ETH)

Melissa Courtney-Bryant (GBR)

Medina Eisa (ETH)

Izzy Fry (GBR)

Marta García (ESP)

Senayet Getachew (ETH)

Jessica Hull (AUS)

Aynadis Mebratu (ETH)

Hannah Nuttall (GBR)

Aimee Pratt (GBR)

Elle St. Pierre (USA)

Julie Anne Staehli (CAN)

Melknat Wudu (ETH)

Alex Millard (GBR)

Long Jump

Ese Brume (NGR)

Quanesha Burks (USA)

Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA)

Ruth Osoro (NGR)

Schedule for the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024

The schedule for the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024, which will see an anticipated clash between Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley, is as follows (Local Time):

2:30 PM - Men's Long Jump

2:40 PM - Women's Masters Mile

2:50 PM - Youth 4x200m Relay

3:00 PM - Men's Masters Mile

3:12 PM - Celsius Women's 60m Heat 1

3:18 PM - Celsius Women's 60m Heat 2

3:25 PM - Viva Tequila Seltzer Men's 60m Hurdles Heat 1

3:31 PM - Viva Tequila Seltzer Men's 60m Hurdles Heat 2

3:37 PM - Women's 800m

3:44 PM - Men's 600m

3:52 PM - Junior Girls' International Mile

4:03 PM - Women's 60m Hurdles

4:05 PM - Women's Long Jump

4:09 PM - Women's 3000m

4:25 PM - Celsius Men's 60m Heat 1

4:30 PM - Celsius Men's 60m Heat 2

4:37 PM - Women's 400m

4:45 PM - Men's 1500m

4:56 PM - Celsius Women's 60m Final

5:04 PM - Viva Tequila Seltzer Men's 60m Hurdles Final

5:10 PM - Jesse Loubier Memorial Men's 400m

5:16 PM - Men's 1000m

5:25 PM - New Balance Women's 300m

5:32 PM - New Balance Men's 3000m

5:47 PM - Celsius Men's 60m Final

5:54 PM - Women's 1500m

Where and how to watch the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024?

NBC will telecast the live streaming of the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm (EST).