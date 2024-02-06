ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024: Athletes, schedule, where to watch and more

The ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024, the fourth World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series, is slated to be held on Feb. 6, 2024. This 10th occurrence of the competition will be held at the Arena Toruń where top athletes worldwide will be battling for top honors.

In the men’s field, prominent athletes like Emmanouil Karalis, Piotr Lisek, Selemon Barega, and Getnet Wale are a few to watch out for.

Meanwhile, the Torun meeting’s major attractions in the women’s event will be Lieke Klaver, Ewa Swoboda, Pia Skrzyszowska, Diribe Welteji, and Sarah Lavin.

These World Athletics Indoor Tour competitions are crucial for the athletes as they prepare for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships and the Paris Olympics this year.

Men Athletes competing at the ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024

60m

Richard Kilty (Great Britain)

Przemysław Słowikowski (Poland)

Ján Volko (Slovakia)

Dominik Kopeć (Poland)

Joris van Gool (Netherlands)

Akihiro Higashida (Japan)

Simon Hansen (Denmark)

Henrik Larsson (Sweden)

Adrian Brzeziński (Poland)

Kevin Kranz (Germany)

Jeremiah Azu (Great Britain)

Oliwer Wdowik (Poland)

Jakub Lempach (Poland)

Łukasz Żok (Poland)

Marek Zakrzewski (Poland)

800m

Robert Bryliński (Poland)

Patryk Dobek (Poland)

Andreas Kramer (Sweden)

Tony van Diepen (Netherlands)

Mateusz Borkowski (Poland)

Daniel Rowden (Great Britain)

Abdellatif El Guesse (Morocco)

Patryk Sieradzki (Poland)

Catalin Tecuceanu (Italy)

Tshepiso Masalela (Botswana)

Niels Laros (Netherlands)

1500m

Adam Czerwiński (Poland)

Adel Mechaal (Spain)

Michał Rozmys (Poland)

Ossama Meslek (Italy)

Robin Van Riel (Netherlands)

Andrzej Kowalczyk (Poland)

Isaac Nader (Portugal)

Teddese Lemi (Ethiopia)

Tshepo Tshite (South Africa)

Ruben Verheyden (Belgium)

Samuel Tefera (Ethiopia)

Maciej Wyderka (Poland)

Filip Rak (Poland)

Biniam Mehary (Ethiopia)

3000m

Mohammadreza Abootorabi (Sweden)

Filip Sasínek (Czech Republic)

Darragh McElhinney (Ireland)

Adisu Girma (Ethiopia)

Selemon Barega (Ethiopia)

Mohamed Abdilaahi (Germany)

Getnet Wale (Ethiopia)

Aleksander Wiącek (Poland)

Michał Groberski (Poland)

Girma Diriba (Ethiopia)

60m Hurdles

Damian Czykier (Poland)

Milan Trajkovic (Cyprus)

Roger V. Iribarne (Cuba)

Krzysztof Kiljan (Poland)

Tade Ojora (Great Britain)

Jakub Szymański (Poland)

Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli (Italy)

Tom Wilcock (Great Britain)

Pole Vault

Paweł Wojciechowski (Poland)

Robert Sobera (Poland)

Piotr Lisek (Poland)

Menno Vloon (Netherlands)

Urho Kujanpää (Finland)

Emmanouíl Karalís (Greece)

Sondre Guttormsen (Norway)

Baptiste Thiery (France)

Triple Jump

Tiago Pereira (Portugal)

Max Heß (Germany)

Lázaro Martínez (Cuba)

Andy Díaz (Italy)

Yasser Triki (Algeria)

Cristian Atanay Nápoles (Cuba)

Women Athletes competing at the ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024

Pia Skrzyszowska will be a crowd favorite at the meet. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

60m

Shashalee Forbes (Jamaica)

Ewa Swoboda (Poland)

Imani Lansiquot (Great Britain)

Zaynab Dosso (Italy)

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (Poland)

Patrizia van der Weken (Luxembourg)

Magdalena Stefanowicz (Poland)

Rani Rosius (Belgium)

400m

Marika Popowicz-Drapala (Poland)

Justyna Święty-Ersetic (Poland)

Laviai Nielsen (Great Britain)

Lieke Klaver (Netherlands)

Lada Vondrová (Czech Republic)

Tereza Petržilková (Czech Republic)

Kinga Gacka (Poland)

Henriette Jæger (Norway)

Kornelia Lesiewicz (Poland)

800m

Aneta Lemiesz (Poland)

Noélie Yarigo (Benin)

Eveliina Määttänen (Finland)

Angelika Sarna (Poland)

Anna Wielgosz (Poland)

Margarita Koczanowa (Poland)

Lore Hoffmann (Switzerland)

Habitam Alemu (Ethiopia)

Worknesh Mesele (Ethiopia)

1500m

Claudia Bobocea (Romania)

Halimah Nakaayi (Uganda)

Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya)

Sarah McDonald (Great Britain)

Martyna Galant (Poland)

Nele Weßel (Germany)

Eliza Megger (Poland)

Weronika Lizakowska (Poland)

Aleksandra Płocińska (Poland)

Hirut Meshesha (Ethiopia)

Freweyni Hailu (Ethiopia)

Diribe Welteji (Ethiopia)

Tigist Girma (Ethiopia)

Gela Hambese (Ethiopia)

Saron Berhe (Ethiopia)

60m Hurdles

Sarah Lavin (Ireland)

Karolina Kołeczek (Poland)

Reetta Hurske (Finland)

Nadine Visser (Netherlands)

Luca Kozák (Hungary)

Natalia Christofi (Cyprus)

Klaudia Siciarz (Poland)

Klaudia Wojtunik (Poland)

Pia Skrzyszowska (Poland)

Marika Majewska (Poland)

Weronika Nagięć (Poland)

Alicja Sielska (Poland)

Natalia Szczęsna (Poland)

Schedule for the ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024

The schedule for the ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024 is as follows:

17:30 - 60m Men Preliminaries

17:45 - 60m Hurdles Women Preliminaries

18:05 - Pole Vault Men

18:09 - 1500m Men

18:18 - 400m Women

18:30 - Triple Jump Men

18:35 - 3000m Men

18:50 - 800m Women

19:00 - 1500m Women

19:10 - 60m Men Final

19:20 - 60m Women's Final

19:30 - 800m Men

19:40 - 60m Hurdles Men Final

19:52 60m hurdles Women's Final

Where and how to watch the ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024?

One can watch the ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024 through World Athletics Inside Track. The live streaming will be held for two hours, beginning at 6:00 pm CET or 5:00 pm GMT.