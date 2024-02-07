ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024 results: Lieke Klaver breaks meet record; Freweyni Haili and Ewa Swoboda win

The fourth World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting - the ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024 - which took place in Torun, Poland, on February 7, witnessed a total of five world-lead (WL) and five meet-record (MR) performances.

Lieke Klaver delivered another strong performance after opening her season at the Czech Indoor Gala 2024 with a 50.54s in the women’s 400m. This time, she clocked 50.57s in the same discipline to break the meet record, smashing training partner Femke Bol’s 50.64s set in 2022.

Freweyni Hailu, the 2022 World Indoor Championships silver medalist, moved to third on the list of the fastest 1500m indoor timings as she claimed victory at the ORLEN Copernicus Cup with a personal best of 3:55.28.

Polish sprint sensation and local favorite Ewa Swoboda was one of the athletes who not only broke the meet record but also ran a WL time at the ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024. She clocked a time of 7.01s to claim the women’s 60m.

In the men’s 3000m, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in the 10000m Selemon Barega established both WL and MR in the Torun meeting, clocking 7:25.82. He defeated the 2019 Diamond League champion steeplechaser Getnet Wale, who ran 7:26.73.

The Copernicus Cup saw Andy Díaz Hernandez extend his own WL with a meet record of 17.61m in the men’s triple jump. The two-time Diamond League champion finished ahead of Tiago Pereira whose best effort was 17.02m.

Three-time World Championships medalist Piotr Lisek won the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.75 at the ORLEN Copernicus Cup.

Results for the ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024

Ewa Swoboda won the women's 60m at the ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Here are the results for the ORLEN Copernicus Cup 2024:

Men

60m

Jeremiah Azu (GBR) - 6.57 Oliwer Wdowik (POL) - 6.60 Akihiro Higashida (JPN) - 6.61 Richard Kilty (GBR) - 6.61 Kevin Kranz (GER) - 6.63 Simon Hansen (DEN) - 6.67

60m Hurdles

Jakub Szymański (POL) - 7.48 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli (ITA) - 7.56 Roger Iribarne (CUB) - 7.57 Tade Ojora (GBR) - 7.59 Krzysztof Kiljan (POL) - 7.61 Milan Trajkovic (CYP) - 7.64

800m

Tshepiso Masalela (BOT) - 1:46.07 Abdelati El Guesse (MAR) - 1:46.22 Catalin Tecuceanu (ITA) - 1:46.64 Tony Van Diepen (NED) - 1:46.98 Andreas Kramer (SWE) - 1:46.99 Niels Laros (NED) - 1:47.16

1500m

Samuel Tefera (ETH) - 3:34.61 Biniam Mehary (ETH) - 3:34.83 Tshepo Tshite (RSA) - 3:35.06 Adel Mechaal (ESP) - 3:35.53 Ossama Meslek (ITA) - 3:35.63 Ruben Verheyden (BEL) - 3:36.55

3000m

Selemon Barega (ETH) - 7:25.82 Getnet Wale (ETH) - 7:26.73 Darragh McElhinney (IRL) - 7:54.02 Adisu Girma (ETH) - 8:03.35 Aleksander Wiącek (POL) - 8:04.15 Mohammadreza Abootorabi (SWE) - 8:05.84

Pole Vault

Piotr Lisek (POL) - 5.75 Menno Vloon (NED) - 5.75 Robert Sobera (POL) - 5.55 Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) - 5.55 Urho Kujanpää (FIN) - 5.55

Triple Jump

Andy Díaz Hernández (ITA) - 17.61 Tiago Pereira (POR) - 17.02 Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG) - 16.93 Max Heß (GER) - 16.67 Lázaro Martínez (CUB) - 16.48 Cristian Nápoles (CUB) - 16.30

Women

60m Hurdles

Nadine Visser (NED) - 7.80 Pia Skrzyszowska (POL) - 7.81 Sarah Lavin (IRL) - 7.92 Weronika Nagięć (POL) - 8.02 Marika Majewska (POL) - 8.06 Luca Kozák (HUN) - 8.13

60m

Ewa Swoboda (POL) - 7.01 Zaynab Dosso (ITA) - 7.02 Shashalee Forbes (JAM) - 7.13 Patrizia Van Der Weken (LUX) - 7.19 Rani Rosius (BEL) - 7.24 Imani Lansiquot (GBR) - 7.24

400m Final 1

Lieke Klaver (NED) - 50.57 Henriette Jæger (NOR) - 51.05 Laviai Nielsen (GBR) - 51.31 Lada Vondrová (CZE) - 51.80

400m Final 2

Marika Popowicz-Drapała (POL) - 52.14 Justyna Święty-Ersetic (POL) - 52.89 Tereza Petržilková (CZE) - 53.16 Kinga Gacka (POL) - 53.25 Kornelia Lesiewicz (POL) - 54.34

800m

Habitam Alemu (ETH) - 1:57.86 Worknesh Mesele (ETH) - 1:59.93 Noélie Yarigo (BEN) - 2:00.23 Lore Hoffmann (SUI) - 2:00.41 Eveliina Määttänen (FIN) - 2:01.57 Anna Wielgosz (POL) - 2:01.89

1500m

Freweyni Hailu (ETH) - 3:55.28 Diribe Welteji (ETH) - 3:55.47 Hirut Meshesha (ETH) - 3:56.47 Tigist Girma (ETH) - 3:58.79 Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) - 4:01.17 Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) - 4:02.78