USATF Indoor Championships 2024 Day 1 results: Grant Holloway and Tia Jones set 60m hurdles world records, Tara Davis-Woodhall wins

Day 1 of the USATF Indoor Championships 2024 witnessed some sensational performances from the U.S. athletes as they are eyeing a spot in the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024.

On Day 1 (February 16) of the USATF Indoor Championships 2024, the reigning World indoor champion Grant Holloway and the former U20 World Champion (100m hurdles) Tia Jones clocked world record times in Round 1 of the 60m hurdles.

Holloway shattered his own world record set at 7.29s by clocking a time of 7.27s in Albuquerque to continue his 10-year unbeaten streak in the 60m hurdles. On the other hand, Jones equaled the world-record time of 7.67s that was set by Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas at the Millrose Games 2024 on February 11. Jones went on to win the finals, clocking 7.68s.

Holloway didn’t compete in the 60m hurdles final, which resulted in Trey Cunnigham taking the title in the 7.39s. Meanwhile, Cameron Murray (7.45) and Daniel Roberts (7.48) placed second and third, respectively, at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024.

The women’s long jump saw Tara Davis-Woodhall, the World Athletics Championships 2023 silver medalist, win the title as she produced a world-leading performance of 7.18m, to finish ahead of Jasmine Moore’s 6.93m.

Meanwhile, the 2023 World Championships (outdoors) gold medalist Chase Jackson defeated the 2022 USATF indoor title holder Maggie Ewen with a best effort of 20.02 in the women’s shot put. The latter threw a 19.14 to settle for the second position.

In the men's pole vault, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Chris Nilsen registered a clearance of 6.00 to defeat the two-time World and Diamond League champion Sam Kendricks (5.95).

Elle St. Pierre continued her fine form with a dominant victory in the women’s 3000m at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024. Last weekend, she emerged victorious in the Wanamaker Mile as she bettered her own American indoor mile record, clocking 4:16.41 at the Millrose Games.

With a run of 7:55.76, Yared Nuguse, the North American indoor record holder, collected the 3000m title as he secured a victory over Olin Hacker, who clocked 7:56.22.

Results of the finals on Day 1 of the USATF Indoor Championships 2024

Tara Davis-Woodhall in action during the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Women's High Jump

Vashti Cunningham - 1.92 JaiCieonna Gero-Holt - 1.89 Cierra Allphin - 1.85

Men's High Jump

Shelby McEwen - 2.28 Vernon Turner - 2.25 Kyle Rollins - 2.25

Men's 3000m Race Walk

Nick Christie - 11:56.06 Emmanuel Corvera - 12:47.14 Clayton Stoil - 13:14.58

Women's 3000m Race Walk

Miranda Melville - 13:55.24 Janelle Branch - 13:59.81 Robyn Stevens - 14:07.30

Men's Weight Throw

Daniel Haugh - 26.35 Isaiah Rogers - 24.41 Tanner Berg - 23.41

Men’s Triple Jump

Chris Carter - 16.49m Chris Bernard - 16.42m James Carter - 16.16m

Men's Pole Vault

Chris Nilsen - 6.00 Sam Kendricks - 5.95 Austin Miller - 5.90

Women's 3000m

Elle St. Pierre - 8:54.40 Josette Andrews - 9:03.10 Katie Wasserman - 9:06.99

Women’s Shot Put

Chase Jackson - 20.02 Maggie Ewen - 19.14 Adelaide Aquilla - 18.74

Women’s Long Jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall - 7.18m Jasmine Moore - 6.93m Monae Nichols - 6.73m

Men’s 3000m

Yared Nuguse - 7:55.76 Olin Hacker - 7:56.22 Morgan Beadlescomb - 7:56.70

Women’s 60m Hurdles

Tia Jones - 7.68 Jasmine Jones - 7.78 Masai Russell - 7.80

Men’s 60m Hurdles

Trey Cunningham - 7.39 Cameron Murray - 7.45 Daniel Roberts - 7.48

Results of Round 1 on Day 1 of the USATF Indoor Championships 2024

Here are the results of the athletes who have qualified for the finals through their performance in Round 1 at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024. The finals will be held on February 17, Saturday.

Women’s 800m

Addison Wiley - 2:01.29 Allie Wilson - 2:01.64 Nia Akins - 2:02.53 Sammy Watson - 2:02.65 Angel Piccirillo - 2:02.99 Olivia Baker - 2:03.10

Men's 800m

Isaiah Harris - 1:46.97 Josh Hoey - 1:47.04 Vincent Crisp - 1:47.04 Abraham Alvarado - 1:47.17 Bryce Hoppel - 1:48.57 Shane Streich - 1:48.15

Women's 400m

Alexis Holmes - 51.31 Talitha Diggs - 51.93 Bailey Lear - 52.13 Naasha Robinson - 52.68 Jessica Wright - 52.74 Quanera Hayes - 52.79

Men's 400m

Jacory Patterson - 45.51 Brian Faust - 45.57 Chris Bailey - 45.61 Bryce Deadmon - 45.64 Matthew Boling - 45.86 Paul Dedewo - 47.10