World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024: Athletes, schedule, where to watch and more

The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold is concluding with its final stop in Spain as the World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024 is scheduled for February 23, 2024.

Established in 2016, the event is popularly known as the Villa de Madrid Indoor Meeting. The 2024 edition of the World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid will take place at the Gallur Municipal Sports Centre.

Many prominent athletes from all over the world will feature in the last indoor gold meeting. The star-studded field includes two-time Olympic and World Championships medalist Tom Walsh, the world record holder in the 60m hurdles Devynne Charlton and the 2022 high jump world champion Eleanor Patterson.

The World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid will be an important event as the athletes will be eager to make an impression ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships from March 1 to March 3, 2024 at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, UK.

Male Athletes competing in the World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024

800m

Saúl Martínez (Spain)

Álvaro de Arriba (Spain)

Adrián Ben (Spain)

Guillermo Rojo (Spain)

Javier Miron (Spain)

Pablo Sánchez-Valladares (Spain)

Marino Bloudek (Croatia)

Pieter Sisk (Belgium)

Catalin Tecuceanu (Italy)

Elvin Josué Canales (Spain)

Tom Dradiga (Uganda)

David Barroso (Spain)

Ronaldo Olivo (Spain)

Mohamed Attaoui (Spain)

Noam Mamo (Israel)

3000m

Miguel De La Torre (Spain)

Hugo Hay (France)

Elzan Bibić (Serbia)

Abderrahman El Khayami (Spain)

Per Svela (Norway)

Narve Gilje Nordås (Norway)

Mohamed Abdilaahi (Germany)

Telahun Haile (Ethiopia)

José Carlos Pinto (Portugal)

John Heymans (Belgium)

Sebastian Frey (Austria)

Ermiyas Girma (Ethiopia)

Mikesa Fikadu (Ethiopia)

60m Hurdles

Hassane Fofana (Italy)

Wilhem Belocian (France)

Yaqoub Al-Yoha (Kuwait)

Milan Trajkovic (Cyprus)

Jason Joseph (Switzerland)

Asier Martínez (Spain)

Enrique Llopis (Spain)

Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli (Italy)

Pole Vault

Piotr Lisek (Poland)

Aleix Pi (Spain)

Isidro Leyva (Spain)

Illya Kravchenko (Ukraine)

Pedro Buaró (Portugal)

Artur Coll (Spain)

Juan Luis Bravo (Spain)

Triple Jump

Dimitrios Tsiamis (Greece)

Jean-Marc Pontvianne (France)

Tiago Pereira (Portugal)

Max Heß (Germany)

Yasser Triki (Algeria)

Jordan Alejandro Díaz (Spain)

Shot Put

Carlos Tobalina (Spain)

José Ángel Pinedo (Spain)

Tomáš Staněk (Czech Republic)

Tom Walsh (New Zealand)

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Nigeria)

Scott Lincoln (Great Britain)

Bob Bertemes (Luxembourg)

Roger Steen (USA)

Leonardo Fabbri (Italy)

Zane Weir (Italy)

Rajindra Campbell (Jamaica)

Miguel Gómez (Spain)

Female Athletes competing in the World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024

The 2022 World Champion (outdoors) Eleanor Patterson will also be in action at the World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

400m

Gunta Vaičule (Latvia)

Cátia Azevedo (Portugal)

Sharlene Mawdsley (Ireland)

Naomi Van Den Broeck (Belgium)

Andrea Miklos (Romania)

Eva Santidrian (Spain)

Carmen Avilés (Spain)

Blanca Hervas (Spain)

Daniela Fra (Spain)

Berta Segura (Spain)

800m

Lorea Ibarzabal (Spain)

Zoya Naumov (Spain)

Elena Bellò (Italy)

Sara Gallego (Spain)

Eloisa Coiro (Italy)

Bregje Sloot (Netherlands)

Worknesh Mesele (Ethiopia)

Daniela Garcia (Spain)

Tigist Girma (Ethiopia)

1500m

Revee Walcott-Nolan (Great Britain)

Marta Pérez (Spain)

Giulia Aprile (Italy)

Elise Vanderelst (Belgium)

Marta Zenoni (Italy)

Marta García (Spain)

Agueda Marques (Spain)

Ludovica Cavalli (Italy)

Knight Aciru (Uganda)

Marina Martínez (Spain)

Birke Haylom (Ethiopia)

Saron Berhe (Ethiopia)

60m Hurdles

Sarah Lavin (Ireland)

Reetta Hurske (Finland)

Devynne Charlton (Bahamas)

Nadine Visser (Netherlands)

Luca Kozák (Hungary)

Mette Graversgaard (Denmark)

Sacha Alessandrini (France)

Carmen Sánchez (Spain)

Cortney Jones (USA)

Elba Parmo (Spain)

Tereza Elena Šínová (Czech Republic)

Pia Skrzyszowska (Poland)

Viktória Forster (Slovakia)

Xenia Benach (Spain)

High Jump

Airinė Palšytė (Lithuania)

Yuliya Chumachenko (Ukraine)

Eleanor Patterson (Australia)

Solene Gicquel (France)

Ella Junnila (Finland)

Michaela Hrubá (Czech Republic)

Saleta Fernández (Spain)

Buse Savaşkan (Turkey)

Lia Apostolovski (Slovenia)

Una Stancev (Spain)

Long Jump

Florentina Costina Iusco (Romania)

Fatima Diame (Spain)

Diána Lesti (Hungary)

Milica Gardašević (Serbia)

Rougui Sow (France)

Leticia Melo (Brazil)

Lissandra Campos (Brazil)

Tessy Ebosele (Spain)

Schedule for the World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024 (Timings in Local time)

The schedule for the World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024, also featuring Piotr Lisek, the two-time world indoor medalist, and Roger Steen, who emerged as the winner at the Czech Indoor Gala 2024, is as follows:

18:45 - Men's 60m Inclusive Final

18:51 - Women's 60m Inclusive Final

19:00 - Men's Triple Jump Final

19:05 - Women's 400m Final B

19:20 - Women's 60m Hurdles Semifinal

19:25 - Women’s High Jump Final

19:35 - Men's Pole Vault Final

19:40 - Men's 800m Final B

19:50 - Men's Shot Put Final

19:55 - Men’s 800m Final A

20:05 - Women's 800m Final A

20:20 - Women's 400m Final A

20:25 - Women's Long Jump Final

20:35 - Men’s 3000m Final

20:55 - Women’s 1500m Final

21:10 - Men’s 60m hurdles Final

21:20 - Women’s 60m hurdles Final

21:28 - Victory Ceremony

Where and how to watch the World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024?

The World Indoor Tour Gold Madrid 2024 will be streamed live in several territories through World Athletics Inside Track and is slated to begin at 5:40 pm (17:40) local time.