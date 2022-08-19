Why Sydney McLaughlin never celebrates her victories

Sydney McLaughlin is arguably the best hurdler in the world at the moment. The athlete promises greatness every time she is on the field. She recently showcased yet another record-breaking performance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. The hurdler broke her own record, completing the 400 meter race in 50.68 seconds.

The 23-year-old athlete had earlier set the Olympic record for the 400 meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, crossing the finish line in 51.46 seconds.

Furthermore, Sydney McLaughlin also ran the sixth-fastest 400 meter hurdles time in history at a Continental Tour in Hungary.

Considering her record-breaking spree, fans have begun comparing the athlete to the greats of the sport.

Apart from her consistency on the track in terms of her performance, fans have noticed Sydney McLaughlin's peculiar way of celebrating a win.

While many athletes have signature celebrations, McLaughlin is often seen sitting down on the track after the race. Her unique way of celebrating a win has now become a talking point among fans.

Why does Sydney McLaughlin not celebrate after a win?

Following her record-breaking run at the World Athletics Championships 2022, Sydney McLaughlin sat on the track and waved to the fans in celebration. She raised one arm and waved with a wide smile on her face. While other sprinters like Usain Bolt have signature moves to celebrate, the Olympic record holder simply smiles and waves.

The young athlete recently took to her Instagram to cite the reason behind her restrained celebration. Sharing an image of her ‘celebration in question’ on Instagram story, she mentioned how running 400 meters leaves her with no energy to do anything but wave after a race.

McLaughlin wrote:

“MANNNN… I’m happy but y’all have to understand… After a 400mh race we are TIRED. There’s nothing left in me to show y’all. This hand raise, took all the energy I had left.”

The decorated athlete has her eyes set on the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024 and is being touted as one of the most promising athletes for the games. With the American eyeing another Olympic gold medal, her fans are eagerly waiting for her to repeat the celebratory wave

Will Sydney McLaughlin switch disciplines?

Sydney McLaughlin switched coaches yet again in 2020. The hurdler's switch from Joanna Hayes saw Bobby Kersee become her fourth coach in five years. The move seems to have paid off as McLaughlin has produced some stellar performances in the past two years.

Interestingly, despite being at the top of her game in the 400 meter hurdles category, McLaughlin recently hinted at a potential switch in disciplines.

Speaking during an interview at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene after smashing her 400 meter hurdles record, McLaughlin hinted at the possibility of a switch to 400 meters flat in the future.

Addressing the possibility of a switch in disciplines, McLaughlin said:

"Bobby [Kersee] and I have talked about possibly looking at other events. But I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I think we’re going to just figure it out at the end of the season, if we want to switch events or stay with the 400m hurdles."

The young athlete’s comments showcased her trust in Kersee. She went on to add that she has left the decision about a potential switch in her coach's hands.

