Chong Wei diagnosed with nose cancer

PTI
NEWS
News
50   //    22 Sep 2018, 15:26 IST

Kuala Lumpur, Sept 22 (PTI) Legendary shuttler Lee Chong Wei has been diagnosed with early stage nose cancer and he is undergoing treatment in Taiwan, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said Saturday.

"In response to recent reports concerning Datuk Lee Chong Wei, BAM confirms that the player has been diagnosed with early stage nose cancer," BAM President Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said in a statement in their website.

"Chong Wei is currently in Taiwan seeking treatment and I am pleased to inform you that he is responding well to his treatment and is currently resting and recuperating amongst family and close friends."

Two months ago, BAM had issued a statement a couple of months back saying that Chong Wei had been diagnosed with a respiratory-related disorder in July and was taking a break.

A former world no 1, Chong Wei is a three-time Olympic silver medallist. He had pulled off from two major tournaments -- the World Championships in Nanjing, China, in August and the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia last month - because of his illness.

However, a report has been circulating on social media claiming that Chong Wei was suffering from third-stage nose cancer.

BAM said: "We urge everyone to respect his privacy and that of his family. BAM is in constant contact with Chong Wei and we will offer any support we can to our legend

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
