Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Defending champion Axelsen reaches QFs at badminton worlds

Associated Press
NEWS
News
288   //    02 Aug 2018, 12:25 IST
AP Image

NANJING, China (AP) — Defending champion Viktor Axelsen has advanced to the quarterfinals at the badminton world championships with a 21-19, 21-18 win over Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong.

Axelsen was tested throughout the match as Ng jumped out to early leads in both games and kept it close.

"I didn't feel that good on court, to be honest," Axelsen said. "My opponent definitely made it tough for me."

The top-seeded Dane will next face Olympic champion Chen Long, whom he beat in the semifinals of last year's world championships.

Chen beat No. 14-seeded Kenta Nishimoto 21-18, 21-19 to advance.

In women's singles, No. 1-ranked Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan defeated Zhang Beiwen of the United states 21-19, 21-14 to reach the quarterfinals.

Tai played a very strategic game, mixing up her shots beautifully to keep Zhang guessing the entire match. For Tai, it was just business as usual.

"Everyone has adapted to my play, I assume," Tai said. "It has barely changed."

Tai has looked unstoppable in 2018, with only one loss in 36 matches. Her lone defeat came against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the final of the Malaysia Masters in January.

Second-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan eased past Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in straight games to advance along with No. 5 Chen Yufei and No. 6 He Bingjiao of China.

In women's doubles, top-seeded pair Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan beat Du Yue and Li Yinhui 21-18, 21-13 in an all-China matchup. They will next face the No. 5 seed Greysia Polii and Apriyana Rahayu from Indonesia.

No.1-ranked mixed doubles pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong beat Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Widjaja of Indonesia 21-15, 21-13 to reach the semifinals.

Associated Press
NEWS
Defending champion Axelsen advances at badminton worlds
RELATED STORY
World Badminton Championships 2018: 5 players to watch...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Championships 2018: A look at the biggest...
RELATED STORY
Tai rallies to win badminton opener
RELATED STORY
BWF World Championships (men's singles): SUMMARY (first 2...
RELATED STORY
World No.1 Viktor Axelsen opposes newly proposed scoring...
RELATED STORY
Five fastest smashes in Badminton history
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Open 2018: Defending champion Kidambi Srikanth...
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth faces Asian...
RELATED STORY
10 best branded Badminton racquets available online in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us