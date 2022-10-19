Denmark Open 2022: Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will clash in a blockbuster second-round match at the Super 750 Denmark Open 2022 in Odense, Denmark, on Thursday, October 20.

Both are playing their first tournament in one-and-a-half months since the Japan Open in the first week of September. Rust was, however, not a factor as the duo notched up straight-game wins over their respective opponents on Wednesday.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen mastered World No. 6 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting for a third consecutive time, thrashing the Indonesian 21-16, 21-12.

HS Prannoy, a quarterfinalist at the BWF World Championships earlier this year, had to battle hard to eke out a 21-13, 22-20 win over World No. 19 Zhao Jun Peng. The Chinese had stopped Prannoy at both the World Championships and the Indonesia Open this season, but this time the Keralite was ready to tackle him.

Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy: Head-to-head & prediction

Sen and Prannoy are dead even at 2-2 in their head-to-head. Interestingly, all four of their encounters so far have taken place this year.

Their first meeting was at the India Open in January, where Sen edged Prannoy 14-21, 21-9, 21-14 in an enthralling contest.

Their next encounter came just a couple of months later at the German Open. Sen had it easier this time as he came through 21-15, 21-16.

Prannoy came back with a bang to swat aside Sen 21-10, 21-9 at the Indonesia Open in June.

Their fourth clash was their best yet, which took place at the prestigious BWF World Championships in August. Prannoy held his nerves to earn a 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 win over Sen.

The fifth chapter of their rivalry is thus a match every badminton lover will be looking forward to. With both equally rested, this has the makings of yet another classic.

HS Prannoy in action during an earlier match. (Image: Getty)

Prannoy spent 43 minutes on the court in his first-round match against Zhao while Sen was on the court for just four minutes less in his opener against Ginting. With respect to energy levels, both should be at par, making this a potentially exciting showdown.

Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy: Date and time

Lakshya Sen will take on HS Prannoy in the men's singles second-round match at the Denmark Open 2022 on Thursday. The timing will be updated once the schedule for the day is released.

Date: October 20, 2022.

Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Denmark Open 2022 is being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

