High on confidence after scoring points, Shetty heads to Japan for ARRC

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Rookie Anish Shetty would take confidence from the good work done in the previous round while Rajiv Sethu makes a comeback to Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) for Honda Racing when Round 3 of the series begins tomorrow at the Suzuka Circuit.

Shetty, who finished 15th in both the races in Australia to score his first points, is all fired up to battle it out with Asia's best racers.

Scoring my first international points in Australia on Race 1 and repeating the performance the next day has been a huge morale booster for me. I am now familiar with the bike and have started to get a hang of the pressure of performing amongst the best racers of Asia," said Shetty who competes in in the Asia Production 250 class.

"Suzuka has many fast corners which allow a lot of overtaking opportunities. I would like to thank Honda 2Wheelers India for making this dream ride possible and will be trying to score more points this weekend, he said.

Honda's second rider Rajiv Sethu will make a comeback after a wrist injury during practice in Australia which preventing him from racing at Bend Motorsport Park.

Suzuka is one of my favourite tracks of the season I am really excited to be racing here for the second year running. After a successful surgery of my wrist last month, I've been undergoing extensive exercises to gain mobility and reduce inflammation.

"Recovering muscle tone the progress over the last few weeks is very encouraging but my wrist still has a support plate. Honda engineers have made special changes to my motorcycle so that throttle inputs are easier to be made. I would also thank all the fans who sent me messages and helped me to prepare myself mentally for Suzuka.

Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said,"Racing is the heart of Honda and Honda 2Wheelers India too has special focus to develop iconic Indian riders for national & international championships. After scoring at both the races in Round 2, the team is fully charged to take on the iconic Suzuka Circuit."

"Anish Shetty has been honing his skills with Taiga Hada in Japan while Rajiv Sethu, recovering from an injury, has been working hard to be race fit. Suzuka is a very technical track and we are sure this first Indian team will make the country proud.

The Suzuka Circuit is team's SuperSport 600 rider Taiga Hada's home race where he will be aiming for a high points finish