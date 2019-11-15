Hong Kong Open 2019: Srikanth reaches quarters; Sindhu and Kashyap face defeat

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 Nov 2019, 08:00 IST SHARE

Kidambi Srikanth

Indian shuttlers had a disappointing day at the Hong Kong Open 2019 as only one managed to reach the quarterfinals on Thursday. Srikanth Kidambi defeated Sourabh Verma in the pre-quarters, while PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap and Prannoy HS bowed out of the Super 500 tournament.

Kidambi Srikanth registered a three-set victory over fellow Indian player Sourabh Verma. He is now up against the reigning Olympic Champion, Chen Long, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Get the schedule and live stream details of Srikanth Kidambi's quarterfinal clash here

Sindhu lost her match 18-21, 21-11, 16-21 in one hour and nine minutes to face yet another disappointing outing this year. The top Indian female badminton player has been fighting to find her lost form since August. She lost her match to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in what was Sindhu's first loss to the Thai player in their last 10 meetings since 2012. Having lost the first set after a fight, Sindhu looked quite dominant in the second with a quick fire 21-11 win.

However, Busanan came back stronger in the third set to take an early lead and put pressure on the Indian. The 23-year old Thai player did not give up her lead and registered her first win over the reigning champion in Hong Kong.

Parupalli Kashyap was handed a defeated by second seed Chou Tien Chen in a hard fought match. After comfortably winning the first set 21-12, Kashyap gave away three match points in the second one to lose it 21-23. Chen then continued his dominance in the third set to register a 12-21, 23-21, 21-10 victory over the 25th ranked Indian.

Jonatan Christie had a easy 21-12, 21-19 win over Prannoy HS to finish the game in just 38 minutes. Jonatan seemed very much in control of the game from the beginning and did not give a slightest chance to Prannoy to go ahead of him.

The mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also faced a 19--21, 12-21 straight set loss against the fourth seed Japanese pair of Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino.