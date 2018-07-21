Lakshya moves into final of Asian Juniors Championship

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the finals after disposing off fourth-seed Indonesian Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay in the semifinals of the Asia Junior Championships at Jakarta today.

Sixth-seeded Lakshya, who stunned second seed Li Shifeng in quarterfinals yesterday, saw off Rumbay 21-7, 21-14 on the fourth day of the individual events.

In the title showdown tomorrow, Lakshya will meet top-seeded Indonesian Kunlavut Vitidsaran who defeated third-seeded Chinese Yupeng Bai 21-14, 21-12 in another match.

It feels good to be in the final. I am happy with the way I am playing now and hope to maintain the tempo in tomorrow's final, said Lakshya after the semi-final match.

The tempo was on his side and, for a change, the crowd too cheered for him as Lakshya reeled off points in quick succession in the first game.

He was quick on his feet and smashed anything tossed up to him by the local boy. So much so, Lakshya ran up a solid lead and was almost half way down when Rumbay picked up a few points to launch himself.

Though the entire match took 40 minutes, his first game was over in less than 16 minutes.

In the second game, however, Rumbay did well to resurrect himself but the Indian was always ahead by at least three points.

The fourth seeded Indonesia played well in the second but could never come close to challenge the authority of Lakshya. On a couple of occasions, Rumbay surprised the Indian with some good net-play and cross-court smashes. But Lakshya was quick enough to return the compliment.

Talking about the finals, Lakshya said: I have never faced him before. But I will definitely try and give my best shot against the top-seed, said Lakshya, who had won a bronze in 2016 Asian Juniors.

Indian shuttlers who have won a medal at Asia Championship include Gautam Thakkar (Gold) in 1965, Pranav Chopra/Prajkta Sawant (Bronze) in 2009, Sameer Verma (Silver) and P.V. Sindhu (Bronze) in 2011 and P.V. Sindhu (Gold) and Sameer Verma (Bronze) in 2012.