Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jayaram, Verma enter second round of Chinese Taipei Open

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    03 Oct 2018, 22:14 IST

(Eds: Updating with more results)

Taipei City, Oct 3 (PTI) Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram staved off a spirited challenge from Japan's Hashiru Shimono before Sourabh Verma also won to enter the second round of the Chinese Taipei BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament here Wednesday.

Jayaram, who had reached the finals at Vietnam Open and White Nights, defeated Hashiru 18-21 21-17 21-9 within an hour to set up a second-round clash with Denmark's Kim Bruun next.

Verma beat local player Chia Hao Lee 18-21, 21-16, 21-13 in a 52-minute match. He lost the first game and then bounced back in style to clinch the issue.

However, young Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli couldn't cross the opening hurdle, despite giving her everything as she went down 21-23 20-22 to Lin Ying Chun of Chinese Taipei.

Among others, Abhishek Yeligar and Mugdha Agrey too flopped in the opening round matches as they went down without a fight.

While Abhishek was shown the door by fifth seed Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark 5-21 6-21 in men's singles, seventh seed Soniia Cheah of Malaysia ended Mugdha's campaign with a 21-11 21-4 win.

India's Tarun Kona and his Malaysian partner Lim Khim Wah also suffered the same fate, losing 13-21 10-21 to fourth seeded Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Chinese Taipei Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram and Sourabh Verma...
RELATED STORY
Chinese Taipei Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram and Sourabh Verma...
RELATED STORY
Chinese Taipei Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram and Sourabh Verma...
RELATED STORY
Vietnam Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram, Siril Verma and...
RELATED STORY
Russian Open 2018: Sourabh Verma upsets third seed to...
RELATED STORY
Korea Open 2018: Saina Nehwal advances to second round;...
RELATED STORY
Russian Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram, Pratul Joshi enter...
RELATED STORY
Russian Open 2018: Sourabh Verma, mixed doubles pair of...
RELATED STORY
World Badminton Championships 2018: 5 players to watch...
RELATED STORY
Badminton: List of Present World Number 1 rank holders in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us