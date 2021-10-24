Anupama Upadhyaya wins battle of teenagers to emerge women’s singles champion at India International Challenge badminton

Anupama Upadhyaya won the battle of teenagers with Unnati Hooda to win the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge Badminton tournament in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The six-day tournament was organized by the Badminton Association of India at the Padukone-Dravid Center for Sports Excellence, Bengaluru.

No. 12 seed Anupama Upadhyaya stopped the giant-killing run of unseeded Unnati Hooda 21-19, 21-16 to clinch her maiden International Challenge title.

The battle of the teenagers lasted for 44 minutes and witnessed some exciting rallies by both the players.

16-year-old Anupama was stretched to her limits by her younger opponent Unnati in the first game. Anupama just managed to hang on to her slender lead to clinch the first game narrowly at 21-19.

14-year-old Unnati continued her fight in the second game too and was determined to take the match into the decider. However, Anupama raised her level of play at the crucial juncture of the game to seal the fate of Unnati.

Beating third seed Malvika Bansod boosted my confidence: Anupama Upadhyaya

Anupama had a dream run in the competition. She caused a couple of big upsets on the way to triumph.

Anupama Upadhyaya and Unnati Hooda on the podium Gayatri Gopichand (L) and Treesa Jolly won the women's doubles title

The tall teenager stunned third seed Malvika Bansod 21-16, 21-16 and then shocked sixth seed Riya Mookerjee 21-10, 24-22 to reach the final.

“My confidence was boosted after I beat Malvika Didi. I thought if I could beat her I could certainly go all the way. I grew in confidence as the tournament progressed. Today’s final was also a very tough match. Unnati gave her best and was retrieving every shuttle. She also had a great tournament,” said Anupama.

Priyanshu Rajawat rallies back to pip Raghu Mariswamy in men’s singles final

Priyanshu Rajawat proved once again that he is certainly one of the bright prospects of Indian badminton as far as men’s singles is concerned.

Ninth seed Priyanshu Rajawat rallied back to down Raghu Mariswamy 12-21, 21-10, 21-8 in 45 minutes to claim the title.

Tenth seed Raghu Mariswamy started off in splendid fashion to grab the opening game. Priyanshu did not panic and bounced back strongly to capture the next two games for the coveted title.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand emerge women’s doubles champion

The women’s doubles title was grabbed by Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela. Fourth seed Treesa-Gayatri edged past their regular practice partners Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda 23-21, 21-14 in the final. Treesa and Gayatri gelled well in a 48-minute contest.

Results (All Finals)

Mixed doubles

3-Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto bt 7-Sai Pratheek K-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela 21-16, 21-19 (35 minutes)

Women’s singles

12-Anupama Upadhyaya bt Unnati Hooda 21-19, 21-16 (44 minutes)

Men’s doubles

3-Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala bt 1-Arun George-Sanyam Shukla 24-22, 13-21, 22-20 (60 minutes)

Women’s doubles

4-Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt Tanisha Crasto-Rutaparna Panda 23-21, 21-14 (48 minutes)

Men’s singles

9-Priyanshu Rajawat bt 10-Raghu Mariswamy 12-21, 21-10, 21-8 (45 minutes).

