BAI postpones All India Senior Ranking tournaments slated to be held in Bengaluru due to COVID-19

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has postponed the All India Senior Ranking Badminton tournaments slated to be held in Bengaluru in August and September 2021.

The BAI, which is the national governing body of sports, announced back-to-back All India Senior Ranking tournaments (BAI Series tourneys) on August 2. The body wanted to launch its much-awaited domestic season with the first BAI Series Senior Badminton tournament in Bengaluru from August 27 to September 3, 2021.

According to the official circular, which was released by the BAI secretary (events) Omar Rashid last Monday, the national federation had declared twin tournaments in Bengaluru. The second BAI Series Senior tournament was scheduled to start on September 4. Both tournaments were slated to be organized by the Karnataka State Badminton Association at the KBA Stadium in Vasant Nagar.

However, the BAI received a major jolt in their bid to restart the domestic circuit when the Karnataka Government refused permission to hold the tournaments. Around 2,000 entries were expected in the Bengaluru tournaments and that is perhaps the reason why the local authorities did not give the BAI clearance.

Karnataka Badminton Association did not get government permission for BAI tournaments: Singhania

According to a BAI circular, released by the general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania on Monday, the prevailing COVID-19 situation has forced the organizers to postpone the events.

Talented players like Tanisha Crasto will have to wait for the action for few more weeks now

“You are aware that two All India Senior Ranking tournaments were announced by Secretary (Events), BAI from August 27 to September 3 and September 4 to 11. However, Rajesh Reddy, honorary secretary, KBA, has informed us that the Government of Karnataka has not given approval for organizing the tournaments considering the present pandemic situation. In view of the above, Senior Ranking tournaments as mentioned above are postponed till further notice,” stated a BAI circular on Monday.

Ajay Kumar Singhania has appealed to affiliated state associations to inform all players, coaches and officials. This is the second time that the BAI had to postpone the tournament after announcing it. Earlier in April, they had announced the tournaments in Bengaluru but had to cancel them due to the second wave.

Guwahati-based BAI secretary (events) Omar Rashid said:

“We want to resume the domestic calendar but the present condition is not allowing us to hold the tournaments. It is a big setback for the players who are eager to play after a long gap of one and half years. BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma and general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania are trying hard to conduct at least one tournament. As soon as we reach a certain decision, we will inform you about the new dates and new venue.”

Rashid also hinted that they are unlikely to hold any tournaments until September.

