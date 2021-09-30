High fives for Mohd Ali Mir as 12-year-old boy bags record 5 titles at Gujarat State Badminton Championship

It seems Mir siblings are having a great time on the badminton court. After Tasnim Mir won three junior international titles in a row to complete a rare hat-trick recently in Europe, her brother Mohd Ali Mir followed in her footsteps with aplomb.

Twelve-year-old Mohd Ali Mir has bagged a record five titles at the Yonex-Sunrise Gujarat State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship. The competition concluded at Yash Tennis & Badminton Academy in Surat on Wednesday.

The promising shuttler won all five events in which he took part, creating a state record and perhaps the national mark.

Ali Mir swept the Under-13 and U-15 singles and doubles titles. He also emerged champion in the Under-15 mixed doubles to complete a memorable week.

'Marathon Man' Ali Mir played 22 matches in five-day Gujarat U-13 and U-15 State tournaments

In five days, Ali Mir played an astonishing 22 matches including five finals on the last day on September 29, Wednesday.

On the penultimate day's play, Ali Mir played a whopping 10 matches which meant he was literally on the court throughout the day.

Mohd Ali Mir with Tokyo Olympic men's singles champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in 2019

Ali Mir did not lose a single game and most of the matches he won quite easily. This underlined his complete domination in the season's first tournament post COVID-19. Ali is a student of Standard VII at the municipal corporation school in Mehsana, around 50 kms from Ahmedabad.

Ali’s father Irfan Mir was delighted with his son’s outstanding feat and feels proud that both his children are doing well on the national and international circuit.

“Like Tasnim, Ali also started playing badminton at the tender age of six. He used to accompany his sister and me at the badminton hall. I used to bring both Tasnim and Ali with me to the coaching center. He developed interest and started beating his older opponents. Ali became the sub-junior state champion in 2019,” said father and badminton coach Irfan Ali Mir while talking to Sportskeeda.

Mohd Ali Mir receiving the trophy from the chief guest in Surat on Wednesday

Irfan Mir is an Assistant Police Inspector (ASI) in Gujarat Police department and runs a coaching center in Mehsana.

For the last year, both Tasnim and Ali have been training at the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati under the guidance of foreign coach Edwin Iriawan.

Ali Mir has been training at Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati with his elder sister Tasnim

Irfan Mir gives credit of Ali’s success to his recent coaching stint in Guwahati. Former Indian team coach Edwin Iriawan has been guiding Ali and helping him improve his overall game.

“First my daughter joined Assam Badminton Academy and around six months ago, Ali also went there to get better coaching and facilities. By playing with seniors and better players on a regular basis, Ali improved a lot in the last few months. Surat's success was a result of Guwahati training,” said Irfan.

Gujarat Badminton Association secretary Mayur Parikh also confirmed that Ali’s feat of five titles was the first such incident in the history of state badminton.

“Ali has really surprised everyone with five titles. It is a historic event as far as Gujarat badminton is concerned as no player before has won five titles in a sub-junior state tournament before.

'I can’t confirm whether any player in any other states have so far won five events in one state tournament. Ali has a lot of potential and the results proved that. He has won almost all his matches one-sidedly,” said Parikh.

Ali was the top seed in the Under-13 category, while he was given fifth seeding in the Under-15 section. He is slated to participate in the U-17 and U-17 Gujarat State Badminton Championship, which will be held from October 5 to 9 at Anand.

Mohd Ali Mir in action

Mohd Ali Mir Results (All Finals)

Under-13 boys singles: 1-Mohd Ali Mir bt Rudra Chauhan 21-10, 21-6 (20 minutes)

Under-13 boys doubles: 1-Mohd Ali Mir-Rudra Chauhan bt Vedant Bangale-Zionzuriel Rodricks 21-12, 21-9 (26 minutes)

Under-15 boys singles: 5-Mohd Ali Mir bt 2-Ayaan Bindal 21-18, 21-12 (26 minutes)

Under-15 boys doubles: 5-Mohd Ali Mir-Tanay Sanghvi bt 1-Ayaan Bindal-Shanay K Patel 23-21, 21-11 (25 minutes)

Under-15 mixed doubles: 5-Mohd Ali Mir-Aesha Gandhi bt Prince Dwivedi-Rutuja Kulkarni 21-15, 21-16 (25 minutes).

Edited by Aditya Singh