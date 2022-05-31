Sambhav Gupta wins Chirag Shetty’s Thomas Cup winning T-shirt for $5300 in the auction

Badminton fan Sambhav Gupta emerged as the highest bidder and won the T-shirt of Chirag Shetty for $5300 in the auction.

After India’s historical win in the Thomas Cup, Solibad Ambassador Chirag Shetty decided to give one of his T-shirts to auction. Chirag Shetty's T-shirt has been signed by the entire team who recently won the Men’s World Team Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the organizers of the auction, Solibad, the auction went very well.

“It lasted for three hours after the deadline because of the rule which states that we have to wait for five minutes after the last bid before stopping the auction. This is to prevent last minute bidders from jumping in at the last minute. Four bidders kept on bidding until almost midnight,” said the organizer.

The final winner was Sambhav Gupta, an Indian, who is based in the USA. He paid $5300 for the t-shirt. Gupta is a die-hard fan of badminton and likes to watch Chirag Shetty in action.

All benefits will go to Parbakshi School in South India, which is financed by Solibad to help underprivileged children.

Chirag Shetty's T-shirt auction money will be used for a good cause

The organizers of the auction Solibad were expecting a handsome amount to be generated through the highest bid and it happened exactly as they wanted. The entire money will be used for a good cause. Thousands of badminton crazy fans participated in the auction to get a chance to possess that elusive T-shirt of Chirag Shetty, signed by all the Indian team shuttlers.

World No. 8 Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were the chief architects of India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph. Underdogs India stunned 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final to clinch their maiden Thomas Cup earlier this month.

In all the crucial matches, 24-year-old Chirag and Satwik delivered when it really mattered. Chirag-Satwik’s win in the quarter-finals against Malaysia and semi-final against Denmark helped India register a narrow 3-2 victory to enter the final for the first time in their 73-year-old history.

Mumbai-based Chirag is now preparing for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and wants to win a gold medal for the country.

