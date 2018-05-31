Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
No more gold for Bolt as CAS reject Carter's doping appeal

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 21:30 IST
17

Paris, May 31 (AFP) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) today rejected an appeal by sprinter Nesta Carter, whose positive test for a stimulant saw Jamaican teammate Usain Bolt lose an Olympic gold medal.

Carter, a member of Jamaica's triumphant 4x100m relay team in Beijing alongside Bolt, Michael Frater and Asafa Powell, had claimed negligence after testing positive for methylhexanamine, a stimulant, when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to retroactively test samples from the 2008 Games in Beijing.

In 2017 Carter sought to have the IOC's decision overturned, launching an appeal with CAS which, if successful, would have seen Bolt, recently retired from the sport, retroactively awarded a 10th Olympic gold medal.

Bolt finished his career with nine Olympic gold medals.

But the Lausanne-based sports court flatly jejected Carter's appeal.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeal filed by the Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter against the decision issued on 25 January 2017 by the International Olympic Committee Disciplinary Panel (IOC DP) in which he was found to have committed an antidoping rule violation during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games (the Beijing Games).

"Accordingly, the IOC DP decision to disqualify Nesta Carter and the Jamaican Men's 4x100m relay team from the race held at the Beijing Games in which they achieved the gold medal is confirmed

