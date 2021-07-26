Olympics 2021:  Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty next badminton match [July 27] schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their second group stage match against the Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo at Olympics 2021. The Indian duo lost the match 13-21 12-21 in 32 minutes. The World No. 10 pair have now lost all their nine matches against the World No.1 Gideon and Sukamuljo.

Midway through the contest, Chirag Shetty went down with an injured toe nail and needed medical attention. Though he was able to continue, the injury affected his movement on court.

Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lose in straight sets to the World No. 1 Indonesian pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo in their second Group A game 🏸🇮🇳#Badminton #IND #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/3Mja1XlqdW — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 26, 2021

Here is all you need to know about Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's next match

Who will be Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's next opponents?

Satwiksairaj and Chirag will now face the British pair Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their last group stage match. Lane and Vendy have lost both their group stage matches.

When is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's next match?

Satwik and Chirag's next match is scheduled for July 27.

What time is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's next match?

According to Olympics' official website, the match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Ben Lane/Sean Vendy is scheduled for around 12.00 PM Japan Time or around 3.30 PM IST. However, matches can be delayed or start ahead of the fixed time, depending on court availability.

Where to watch Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's next match?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. Satwik and Chirag's next match could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

Earlier, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the World No. 3 pair of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei in their first group stage match.

The Indian duo have won gold medals at the India International Series, Mauritius International, Bangladesh International & Tata Open India International. But their biggest moment arrived in 2019 when they won the Thailand open.

