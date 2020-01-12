Premier Badminton League: 2020 schedule, venues, where to watch and live stream details

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

PV Sindhu will lead the charge for Hyderabad Hunters in the fifth edition of PBL

The Premier Badminton League is all set to kick off from the 20th of January 2020 in Chennai. A total of seven teams will fight each other to take the crown of the fifth season. Kidambi Srikanth led Bengaluru Raptors had won the title last season. Two of the biggest badminton stars of India, Srikanth and Saina Nehwal will not be a part of the tournament this year after the duo decided to give themselves rest to prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The seven teams will play against each other in the round robin format with the top four teams moving to the semifinals. Every tie will have five matches, and will be given points on the number of matches won. A total of 21 round-robin ties will be played across three venues this year, followed by two semifinal matches and the finals.

The 21-day badminton extravaganza will feature the top players from the world pitted against each other. On the opening day of the tournament, PV Sindhu's Hyderabad Hunters will take on Chennai Superstarz who have young players like Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Lakshya Sen. After Kidambi decided to give PBL 2020 a miss, the current world number two Tai Tzu Ying will be the flag bearer for Bengaluru Raptors.

Having lost all their final matches in the previous editions, Mumbai Rockets would be looking to grab their hands on the first title this year with the likes of Parupalli Kashyap and Lee Dong Keun in their team. It will also be the first time that the coveted mixed doubles pair of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock will not be playing in the same team. Chris will play for Pune 7 Aces along with Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan while Gabrielle will represent the Chennai Superstarz.

🗓 - 20th Jan - 9th Feb

📍 - Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad

⏰ - 7.30 PM, 3.30 PM

📺 - Star Sports 1/1HD/Hotstar



Mark your calendars, cancel your plans, #PBLSeason5 is here! 🕺💃#RiseOfTheRacquet pic.twitter.com/mVw13FMKji — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 10, 2020

The league will begin at the Jawarharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and will then move to the Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy in Lucknow. Hyderabad will host a total of 15 ties, including the two semifinals and the finals.

Here is the full PBL 2020 schedule:

Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

20th January 2020, Monday

07:00 PM - Chennai Superstarz vs Hyderabad Hunters

Advertisement

21st January 2020, Tuesday

07:00 PM - North Eastern Warriors vs Bengaluru Raptors

22nd January 2020, Wednesday

07:00 PM - Chennai Superstarz vs Mumbai Rockets

23rd January 2020, Thursday

07:00 PM - North Eastern Warriors vs Awadhe Warriors

24th January 2020, Friday

07:00 PM - Chennai Superstarz vs Bengaluru Raptors

Babu Banarasi Das Academy, Lucknow

25th January 2020, Saturday

07:00 PM - Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets

26th January 2020, Sunday

07:00 PM - Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters

27th January 2020, Monday

07:00 PM - Pune 7 Aces vs Bengaluru Raptors

28th January 2020, Tuesday

07:00 PM - Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

29th January 2020, Wednesday

07:00 PM - Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors

30th January 2020, Thursday

03:30 PM - Pune 7 Aces vs Chennai Superstarz

07:00 PM - Mumbai Rockets vs North Eastern Warriors

31st January 2020, Friday

07:00 PM - Hyderabad Hunters vs Bengaluru Raptors

1st February 2020, Saturday

03:30 PM - Pune 7 Aces vs North Eastern Warriors

07:00 PM - Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz

2nd February 2020, Sunday

07:00 PM - Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets

3rd February 2020, Monday

07:00 PM - Awadhe Warriors vs Pune 7 Aces

4th February 2020, Tuesday

03:30 PM - North Eastern Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz

07:00 PM - Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets

5th February 2020, Wednesday

07:00 PM - Hyderabad Hunters vs Pune 7 Aces

6th February 2020, Thursday

07:00 PM - Bengaluru Raptors vs Awadhe Warriors

7th February 2020, Friday

07:00 PM - SEMI-FINALS 1

8th February 2020, Saturday

07:00 PM - SEMI-FINALS 2

9th February 2020, Sunday

07:00 PM - FINALS

Where to watch Premier Badminton League 2020?

The Premier Badminton League Season 5 matches will be live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Premier Badminton League 2020 Live Stream Details

The PBL 2020 can be streamed live on Hotstar.