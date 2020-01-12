Premier Badminton League: 2020 schedule, venues, where to watch and live stream details
The Premier Badminton League is all set to kick off from the 20th of January 2020 in Chennai. A total of seven teams will fight each other to take the crown of the fifth season. Kidambi Srikanth led Bengaluru Raptors had won the title last season. Two of the biggest badminton stars of India, Srikanth and Saina Nehwal will not be a part of the tournament this year after the duo decided to give themselves rest to prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
The seven teams will play against each other in the round robin format with the top four teams moving to the semifinals. Every tie will have five matches, and will be given points on the number of matches won. A total of 21 round-robin ties will be played across three venues this year, followed by two semifinal matches and the finals.
The 21-day badminton extravaganza will feature the top players from the world pitted against each other. On the opening day of the tournament, PV Sindhu's Hyderabad Hunters will take on Chennai Superstarz who have young players like Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Lakshya Sen. After Kidambi decided to give PBL 2020 a miss, the current world number two Tai Tzu Ying will be the flag bearer for Bengaluru Raptors.
Having lost all their final matches in the previous editions, Mumbai Rockets would be looking to grab their hands on the first title this year with the likes of Parupalli Kashyap and Lee Dong Keun in their team. It will also be the first time that the coveted mixed doubles pair of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock will not be playing in the same team. Chris will play for Pune 7 Aces along with Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan while Gabrielle will represent the Chennai Superstarz.
The league will begin at the Jawarharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and will then move to the Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy in Lucknow. Hyderabad will host a total of 15 ties, including the two semifinals and the finals.
Here is the full PBL 2020 schedule:
Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
20th January 2020, Monday
07:00 PM - Chennai Superstarz vs Hyderabad Hunters
21st January 2020, Tuesday
07:00 PM - North Eastern Warriors vs Bengaluru Raptors
22nd January 2020, Wednesday
07:00 PM - Chennai Superstarz vs Mumbai Rockets
23rd January 2020, Thursday
07:00 PM - North Eastern Warriors vs Awadhe Warriors
24th January 2020, Friday
07:00 PM - Chennai Superstarz vs Bengaluru Raptors
Babu Banarasi Das Academy, Lucknow
25th January 2020, Saturday
07:00 PM - Pune 7 Aces vs Mumbai Rockets
26th January 2020, Sunday
07:00 PM - Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters
27th January 2020, Monday
07:00 PM - Pune 7 Aces vs Bengaluru Raptors
28th January 2020, Tuesday
07:00 PM - Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
29th January 2020, Wednesday
07:00 PM - Hyderabad Hunters vs North Eastern Warriors
30th January 2020, Thursday
03:30 PM - Pune 7 Aces vs Chennai Superstarz
07:00 PM - Mumbai Rockets vs North Eastern Warriors
31st January 2020, Friday
07:00 PM - Hyderabad Hunters vs Bengaluru Raptors
1st February 2020, Saturday
03:30 PM - Pune 7 Aces vs North Eastern Warriors
07:00 PM - Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz
2nd February 2020, Sunday
07:00 PM - Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets
3rd February 2020, Monday
07:00 PM - Awadhe Warriors vs Pune 7 Aces
4th February 2020, Tuesday
03:30 PM - North Eastern Warriors vs Chennai Superstarz
07:00 PM - Bengaluru Raptors vs Mumbai Rockets
5th February 2020, Wednesday
07:00 PM - Hyderabad Hunters vs Pune 7 Aces
6th February 2020, Thursday
07:00 PM - Bengaluru Raptors vs Awadhe Warriors
7th February 2020, Friday
07:00 PM - SEMI-FINALS 1
8th February 2020, Saturday
07:00 PM - SEMI-FINALS 2
9th February 2020, Sunday
07:00 PM - FINALS
Where to watch Premier Badminton League 2020?
The Premier Badminton League Season 5 matches will be live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Premier Badminton League 2020 Live Stream Details
The PBL 2020 can be streamed live on Hotstar.