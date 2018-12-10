PBL 2018, Awadhe Warriors: Time Table, Schedule, Venue Details and Match Timings

The Premier Badminton league 2018 is all set to start from the 22nd of December 2018. The tournament has entered it’s fourth season and has expanded to nine teams this year. One of the major teams of the league is the Lucknow based Awadhe Warriors.

Doubles specialist Ashwini Ponnappa will be the Indian star of the team

It is owned by Sahara Adventure Sports Limited and was founded in the year 2013. The team plays its home matches at Lucknow’s Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

The Lucknow franchise came closest to the title in the year 2013 when they lost the finals against Hyderabad HotShots. In 2016, they finished second in the league table and qualified for the semi-finals but lost out and were the third placed team. In 2017, Awadhe Warriors topped the league but lost in semi-finals. Last season, for the first time, Awadhe Warriors could not qualify for the semi-finals and finished fifth in the league table.

In the PBL 2018, Awadhe Warriors is set to be a completely different team. Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen will be the top ranked player of the team, while Ashwini Ponnappa is the most experienced shuttler.

Son Wan-ho of South Korea will led the team in the men’s singles along with his counterpart Lee Dong-keun. The women’s singles attack will be led by Zhang Beiwen of the USA.

Here is the full schedule of the Awadhe Warriors for the upcoming season.

Match #1

Date: 24 December, 2018

Opponent: Pune 7 Aces

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 19:00

Match #2

Date: 28 December, 2018

Opponent: Hyderabad Hunters

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 19:00

Match #3

Date: 31 December, 2018

Opponent: Mumbai Rockets

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 19:00

Match #4

Date: 4 January, 2019

Opponent: Ahmedabad Smash Masters

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 19:00

Match #5

Date: 7 January, 2019

Opponent: Chennai Smashers

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST): 19:00

Match #6

Date: 9 January, 2019

Opponent: North Eastern Warriors

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST): 19:00

(With inputs from Suvankar Samanta)

