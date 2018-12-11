PBL 2018, Chennai Smashers: Time Table, Schedule, Venue Details and Match Timings

Chennai Smashers is one of the nine franchises of the Premier Badminton League. Based in Chennai, the team is owned by VPVS Sports Pvt. Ltd. It is one of the most successful teams of the league, and has won the league in the PBL Season 2.

Sung Ji-hyun will be a key player for Chennai Smashers

In the PBL 2018, the team has made a lot of changes and has brought in top ranked international players in the team. England’s Chris Adcock will lead the team this year. A doubles specialist, Adcock is ranked 10th in the world. The Smashers have also roped in Adcock’s doubles partner Gabrielle Adcock to play the mixed doubles event.

The men’s singles category will be handled by England’s Rajiv Ouseph and India’s Parupalli Kashyap. The duo is joined by Malaysia’s experienced player Chong Wei Feng.

Chennai Smashers have a strong women’s singles player in South Korea’s Sung Ji-hyun. She has had a great track record of winning against top Indian women’s singles players like P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Sung was brought by the Smashers for a sum of Rs. 80 lakh, making her the costliest buy for the team and the icon player. She is currently ranked 10th in the world.

The team will start their campaign in the PBL 2018 against Hyderabad Hunters on 25th December in Hyderabad.

Here is the full schedule of the Chennai Smashers’ PBL 2018 campaign:

Match #1

Date: 25 December 2018

Opponent: Hyderabad Hunters

City: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 19:00 hrs

Match #2

Date: 30 December 2018

Opponent: Ahmedabad Smash Masters

City: Balewadi Indoor Stadium, Pune

Timing (IST): 16:00 hrs

Match #3

Date: 3 January 2019

Opponent: Pune 7 Aces

City: The Arena by SE TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 19:00 hrs

Match #4

Date: 5 January 2019

Opponent: Mumbai Rockets

City: The Arena by SE TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 16:00 hrs

Match #5

Date: 07 January 2019

Opponent: Awadhe Warriors

City: Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Timing (IST): 19:00 hrs

Match #6

Date: 10 January 2019

Opponent: Bengaluru Raptors

City: Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Timing (IST): 19:00 hrs

