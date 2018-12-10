PBL 2018, Hyderabad Hunters: Time Table, Schedule, Venue Details and Match Timings

The fourth season of Premier Badminton League is all set to begin from the 22nd December 2018. Defending champions, Hyderabad Hunters, will be looking forward to having yet another spectacular season this year.

PV Sindhu will lead the Hyderabad Hunters in PBL 2018

Hyderabad Hunters are led by the top-ranked Indian female badminton player, P.V. Sindhu. She was bought by the team at the PBL 2018 auctions for a sum of Rs. 80 lakh. This is the first time she is playing for her home-based team Hyderabad Hunters.

Sindhu is accompanied by Korea’s 33rd ranked Lee Hyun Il and Netherlands’ Mark Caljouw in the men’s singles. Arun George and Bodin Isara will be leading the men’s doubles charge for the Hunters. In women’s doubles, South Korea’s Eom Hye-won and India’s Meghana Jakkampudi will be leading the charge.

Hunters will start their campaign against the new team Pune 7 Aces. The opening encounter will see the current captain of the Hunters, Sindhu, clash with the former captain of Hyderabad Hunters, Carolina Marin.

After playing in Mumbai, Hyderabad Hunters will host the other teams from 25th to 28th of December at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Below is the full schedule for the matches of Hyderabad Hunters in the Premier Badminton League 2018.

Complete Schedule of Hyderabad Hunters:

Match #1

Date: 22 December

Opponent: Pune 7 Aces

Venue: The National Sports Club of India, Mumbai

Time (IST): 19:00

Match #2

Date: 25 December

Opponent: Chennai Smashers

Venue : Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Time (IST): 19:00

Match #3

Date: 28 December

Opponent: Awadhe Warriors

Venue : Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Time (IST): 19:00

Match #4

Date: 01 January 2019

Opponent: North Eastern Warriors

Venue: Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Pune

Time (IST): 19:00

Match #5

Date: 06 January 2019

Opponent: Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Venue: The Arena by SE TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Time (IST): 19:00

Match #6

Date: 09 January

Opponent: Delhi Dashers

Venue : Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Time (IST) : 16:00

*With inputs from Videep Singhal

