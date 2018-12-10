×
PBL 2018, North Eastern Warriors: Time Table, Schedule, Venue Details and Match Timings

Rishikesh Malkhede
CONTRIBUTOR
News
17   //    10 Dec 2018, 20:20 IST

With the Premier Badminton League 2018 set to start from 22 December 2018, all nine teams along with the debutant Pune 7 Aces will have their eyes focused at the title. The tournament will feature the top 5 ranked World Badminton players along with many other masters of the sport.

Saina Nehwal will be the face of North Eastern Warriors in PBL 2018
Saina Nehwal will be the face of North Eastern Warriors in PBL 2018

It will be the second season for North Eastern Warriors and with a big investment of Rs. 80 lakhs for Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal in the squad, the Warriors have laid their plans loud and clear.

The 10-player squad will be lead by Nehwal. She will be joined by Rituparna Das in the women’s singles competition. On the other side, Siril Verma, Tian Houwei and Thailand’s first man to win a men's singles title in a Super Series Premier tournament, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, will be looking to top the men’s singles division.

The Warriors have a strong Doubles squad ready to take on any other pair. It is filled with talented players like Yoo Yeon Seong, Kim Ha Na, Liao Min Chun, K Maneesha and team’s youngest Dhruv Kapila.

After failing to make a major impact in their debut season, the revamped North Eastern Warriors along with the new coach Edwin Iriawan will look to achieve big and take some silverware home this season. They will be looking to clench their first victory against Ahmedabad Smash Masters on 23rd of December.

Here is the full schedule of the North Easters Warriors’ PBL 2018 campaign:

Match #1

Date: 23 December 2018

Opponent: Ahmedabad Smash Masters

City: The National Sports Club of India, Mumbai

Timing (IST): 1900 hrs

Match #2

Date: 26 December 2018

Opponent: Delhi Dashers

City: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 1900 hrs

Match #3

Date: 27 December 2018

Opponent: Mumbai Rockets

City: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 1900 hrs

Match #4

Date: 29 December 2018

Opponent: Delhi Dashers

City: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Timing (IST): 1900 hrs

Match #5

Date: 01 January 2018

Opponent: Hyderabad Hunters

City: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Timing (IST): 1900 hrs

Match #6

Date: 05 January 2018

Opponent: Bengaluru Raptors

City: The Arena by SE TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 1900 hrs

Match #7

Date: 09 January 2018

Opponent: Awadhe Warriors

City: Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Timing (IST): 1900 hrs

(With inputs from Chitransh Popli)

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest news from Premier Badminton League 2018

