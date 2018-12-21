×
PBL 2018: Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu 

Deepanshu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
83   //    21 Dec 2018, 11:17 IST

Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu
Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu

Premier Badminton League season 4 will kick start on December 22 with a high stake clash between Hyderabad Hunters and Pune 7 Aces. This tie will feature PV Sindhu (representing Hyderabad Hunters) up against the reigning world and Olympics champion Carolina Marin (representing Pune 7 Aces ).

But there is one more encounter that every Indian fan will be waiting for. That is a clash between old foes Saina Nehwal (representing North-Eastern Warriors ) vs PV Sindhu.

On the BWF Circuit, the head to head record between Saina and Sindhu is 3-1 in the favour of Saina. Whereas in the last three seasons of PBL Saina and Sindhu have met three times and two out of those three encounters had been won by Saina Nehwal. Thus their total head to head record is 5-2 in the favour of Nehwal.

In 2018, Sindhu had made 6 finals and had won only one of them. These runner-up finishes include Silver medal at the World Championship 2018 (lost to Marin in the final), Silver medal at the Asian Games 2018 (lost to Tai Tzu Ying in the final) and Silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 (lost to Saina Nehwal in the final).

On the other hand, Saina has still been recovering from the career-threatening injury that she faced during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Although this year Saina showed glimpses of her old form when she made 4 finals. She managed to win gold at the Commonwealth games 2018 (defeating PV Sindhu in the finals), won a bronze medal at the Asian games 2018 (losing to Tai Tzu Ying in the semis), won a silver medal at the Indonesia Masters 500 (losing to Tai Tzu Ying in the finals), won Silver at the Denmark Open super 750 tournament (losing to Tai Tzu Ying in the finals) and won another silver at the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship 2018 (losing to Han the of China in the finals).

Looking at the records of Saina and Sindhu this season, the match between them can definitely be expected to be an edge of the seat encounter.

The tie between Hyderabad Hunters and North Eastern will take place on 1st January 2019 at 7:00 PM.

Star Network has bought the broadcasting rights of PBL season 4. The matches will also be telecasted live on Hotstar.




Premier Badminton League 2018-19 Hyderabad Hunters North Eastern Warriors Saina Nehwal P V Sindhu Leisure Reading
Deepanshu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Fetching more content...
