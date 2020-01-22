PBL 2020: Chennai Superstarz vs Mumbai Rockets preview, where to watch, head to head record and live streaming details

Tommy Sugiarto

The third day of the PBL 2020 will see the home team Chennai Superstarz take on the Mumbai Rockets in the third encounter of the tournament. This will be Mumbai's first matchup in this edition of the Premier Badminton League.

The Superstarz made a winning start to the tournament with a win against Hyderabad Hunters on an opening day as they won all their ties except the women's singles match in which Hunters' PV Sindhu prevailed over Gayatri Gopichand.

Tommy Sugiarto, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Lakshya Sen and B Sumeeth Reddy looked in top form in the first tie as they went on to win their respective matches. Although Gayatri lost her match, she did produce some top moments during her clash against Sindhu. Satwiksairaj played two doubles matches and had won both.

South Korea's Lee Dong Keun and Parupalli Kashyap will headline the men's singles tie for Mumbai as they play their first match. They also have the doubles duo of Kim Gi-Jung and Kim Sa-rang who could compete together in the men's doubles match. India's mixed doubles specialist Pranav Jerry Chopra could be seen partnering with Indonesia's Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth.

Both the teams have earlier played against twice, with each team winning one tie in the last two seasons.

Here is all the information you need to know about Day 3, PBL 2020 Schedule -

Tie: Chennai Superstarz vs Mumbai Rockets

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Date: 22nd January 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Chennai Superstarz 1 - 1 Mumbai Rockets

Where to watch the matches in India?

Chennai Superstarz vs Mumbai Rockets will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD

PBL Day 3 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 3 will be available on Hotstar.com.

