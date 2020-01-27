Premier Badminton League 2020: Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets Preview, Where to Watch, Head-to-Head, and Timings

Subhankar Dey will likely play his singles match against Parupalli Kashyap in the tie (Image Credits - PBL)

Awadhe Warriors will be locking horns with Mumbai Rockets in what will be the ninth tie of Premier Badminton League 2020. This will be the final tie of the Lucknow leg.

The Warriors are currently placed 5th on the table with a total of 5 points on board. The Anup Sridhar-coached unit won their first tie 4-3 against the North Eastern Warriors but lost their second tie 1-2 to PV Sindhu-led Hyderabad Hunters.

The Mixed doubles pair of Ko Sung Hyun and Christinna Pedersen won their match against Bodin Isara and Kim Ha Na of North East. The Men's doubles pair of Shin Baek Cheol and Ko Sung Hyun were also super impressive in their 2-0 victory. Meanwhile, Subhankar Dey pulled off an upset against Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand. Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent and Beiwen Zhang of the USA were the only two Awadhe shuttlers that ended up losing side in the tie against North Eastern Warriors.

Dey was unable to produce the same goods against Hyderabad Hunters and lost 1-2 to Sourabh Verma. The Warriors were put under more pressure as the Mixed doubles pair of Cheol-Pedersen lost their encounter to the Indo-Russian pair of N Sikki Reddy and Vladimir Ivanov. Tanvi Lad was no match against India's top-ranked female shuttler PV Sindhu and lost her match 8-15 8-15 in straight sets. Wong Wing Ki Vincent upset Daren Liew while the Men's doubles pair of Hyun-Cheol defeated Ivanov and Ben Lane to salvage few points from the tie against Hyderabad Hunters.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Rockets have had a lackluster campaign so far and lost both their ties.

The Mixed doubles pair of Jung-Bernadeth, Men's singles specialist Lee Dong Keun, and Parupalli Kashyap lost their respective matches against Chennai Superstarz.

Kim Sa Rang & Kim Gi Jung in action for Mumbai Rockets (Image Credits - PBL)

However, Kim Sa Rang and Kim Gi Jung won their trump match against Sumeeth Reddy and Dhruv Kapila to help Mumbai gain two points. Furthermore, Shreyanshi Pardeshi defeated Gayatri Gopichand 2-1 to clinch another point for the Mumbai-based franchise.

The doubles pair of Rang-Jung failed to register a win against Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan of Pune 7 Aces in Mumbai's second tie. Pardeshi then lost to Rutuparna Das while Parupalli Kashyap lost to K.Y. Loh.

Lee Dong Keun was the only player to register a win against arch-rivals Pune. The 29-year-old South Korean ace defeated Pune's Kazumasa Sakai 15-7 15-13 in Mumbai's trump match. Finally, Jung-Bernadeth were defeated by Chris and Gabby Adcock in Mixed Doubles.

Both Awadhe Warriors and Mumbai Rockets have five points on board and will be looking to get their campaign back on track, having lost their previous encounters.

Key Battles:

Fireworks are guaranteed as Kim Gi Jung and Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth will likely take on Ko Sung Hyun and Christinna Pedersen in the Mixed doubles match. Another Key Battle is the likely all-Indian encounter between Parupalli Kashyap and Subhankar Dey.

Overall, Day 9 of PBL 2020 is set for another blockbuster clash. The Rockets hold a stellar 5-0 head-to-head record against Awadhe Warriors which the latter will be looking to chan

Here is all the information you need to know about Day 9, PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy, Lucknow

Date: 28 January 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Awadhe Warriors 0 - 5 Mumbai Rockets

Where to watch the matches in India?

Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 9 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 9 will be available on Hotstar.com

