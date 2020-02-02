Premier Badminton League 2020: Awadhe Warriors vs Pune 7 Aces | Preview, where to watch, head-to-head and timings

Can the Pune 7 Aces seal their place in the semifinals?

Pune 7 Aces will look to join Chennai Superstarz and North Eastern Warriors when they clash with Awadhe Warriors in the 17th tie of Premier Badminton League 2020. Both the teams are on the verge of booking their spot in the semi-finals.

The Aces are third with 14 points in 20 games while the Warriors are right behind them with 13 points in the same number of games. Two more spots are up for the grabs in the top 4 and a three-way race between Aces, Warriors and Bengaluru Raptors is underway for the same.

Both the teams are coming off losses in their respective previous matches. The North Eastern Warriors blanked Pune 7 Aces 5-0 while the Warriors lost 3-4 to the Chennai Superstarz.

Loh Kean Yew will hold the key to success for Pune 7 Aces as he has been phenomenal in the men's singles competition. Besides, the pair of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock will play a major role for Pune 7 Aces in the mixed doubles competition. The women's division of Pune is a bit weak and Awadhe Warriors will look to capitalize on that. Beiwen Zhang will have the onus of winning the women's singles match for the Warriors.

Since both the teams are so closely placed on the standings, the fans at the G.M.C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium will witness an exciting encounter.

Here is all the information you need to know about day 15, Tie 17 and the PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Pune 7 Aces vs Awadhe Warriors

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Date: 3rd February 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Pune 7 Aces 0 - 1 Awadhe Warriors

Where to watch the matches in India?

Pune 7 Aces vs Awadhe Warriors will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 15 live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 15 will be available on Hotstar.com