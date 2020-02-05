Premier Badminton League 2020: Bengaluru Raptors vs Awadhe Warriors | Preview, where to watch, head-to-head and timings

Tai Tzu Ying in action for Bengaluru Blasters

The last league stage encounter of Premier Badminton League 2020 will be played between Bengaluru Raptors and Awadhe Warriors. North Eastern Warriors, Chennai Superstarz, and Pune 7 Aces are already through to the semis and Tie 21 will help in determining the fourth semifinalist.

Bengaluru Raptors are at the 4th position on the points table with 17 points so far while Awadhe Warriors are placed fifth with 14 points. Both the teams have a great chance of making it to the semis and will be giving it their all when they go up against each other.

The Raptors lost their first three ties in PBL 2020 but have put up splendid performances in their previous two ties, winning both of them convincingly. After the 3-0 win over Hyderabad Hunters, the Raptors decimated Mumbai Rockets 5-0 in Tie 19. Tai Tzu Ying continued her winning streak this season and defeated Shriyanshi Pardeshi of Mumbai 15-8, 15-12 in straight sets.

The highlight of Raptors' Tie against Mumbai was Sai Praneeth's win against Parupalli Kashyap. The 27-year-old defeated Kashyap 15-14, 14-15, 15-14 in a marathon encounter. This was also Bengaluru's trump match and helped them gain two points. Sai showed brilliant composure to win the deciding point in the final game against his practice partner.

Brice Leverdez also won his singles encounter against S.Jaiswal while the Mixed Doubles pair of Peng Soon Chan/Eom Hye Won defeated Kim Gi Jung/Pia Bernadeth in the final match of the day. Defending PBL Champions Bengaluru Raptors have gained a lot of confidence after the 5-0 win and will be the favourites when they go up against Awadhe Warriors.

Awadhe Warriors have also won two of their five ties played so far. The Hyderabad leg of PBL 2020 has been a bit unlucky for them as they have lost both their ties played at the G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium.

The Warriors suffered a heartbreaking 1-4 loss at the hands of Pune 7 Aces in their previous tie. Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol gave them a good start. The South Korean pair won their Men's Doubles encounter against Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan. However, World Number 14 Beiwen Zhang was upset by Rituparna Das in the next encounter. This was the Warriors' trump match which meant that they got (-1) points from it.

Christina Pedersen/Ivan Sozonov lost their Mixed Doubles match against Chris and Gabby Adcock of the 7 Aces. Subhankar Dey played plenty of stunning strokes against K.Y.Loh but they weren't enough to force a win. Ajay Jayaram ensured that Awadhe Warriors at least salvage a point from the tie thanks to his 2-1 victory against Kuzumasa Sakai.

The Bengaluru Raptors are three points above Awadhe Warriors on the points table. Subhankar Dey and co. have a tough task at hand against the former PBL Champions. They must win the upcoming tie by a big margin in case they are to secure a place in the semis.

Advertisement

Here is all the information you need to know about day 18, Tie 21 and the PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Bengaluru Raptors vs Awadhe Warriors

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Date: 6th February 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Bengaluru Raptors 1 - 2 Awadhe Warriors

Where to watch the matches in India?

Bengaluru Raptors vs Awadhe Warriors will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD

PBL Day 18 live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 18 will be available on Hotstar.com

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full PBL 2020 schedule, PBL Points table, latest news & updates