Premier Badminton League 2020: Chennai Superstarz vs Bengaluru Raptors Preview, Where to Watch, Head to Head, and Timings

23 Jan 2020, 17:10 IST SHARE

Tai Tzu Ying in action for Bengaluru Blasters

The fifth day of Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2020 is set to witness a mega-clash between the in-form Chennai Superstarz and defending champions Bengaluru Raptors. This will be the final tie of the Chennai leg before action shifts to Lucknow.

Chennai began their campaign on a brilliant note by defeating 2017-18 winners Hyderabad Hunters 5-2 in front of their home crowd. They won four of the five encounters, including their trump match. Only Gayatri Gopichand lost to India's top-ranked shuttler PV Sindhu in the Women's Singles category. All the other Chennai players were in top form and ensured an exuberant display of their skills at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, much to the delight of the fans present.

In what was their 2nd consecutive win, the Superstarz defeated Mumbai Rockets 4-3 in the third tie of PBL 2020.

Bengaluru Raptors, on the other hand, did not get off to the best of starts. They lost 3-4 to the North Eastern Warriors in their season opener.

Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hye Won gave Bengaluru a good start by winning their Mixed Doubles match but Sai Praneeth could not defeat Lee Cheuk Yiu in his singles match. Marquee player Tai Tzu Ying put Bengaluru in a good position by winning her match, which was also their trump game and gave them a 3-1 lead.

However, Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro lost their Men's doubles encounter while Brice Leverdez succumbed to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk. The final score of the tie was 3-4 against Bengaluru.

The Raptors will be looking to bounce back from this setback when they rub shoulders with Chennai Superstarz.

Lakshya Sen is one of the Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming tie

Chennai's Lakshya Sen, Tommy Sugiarto and Bengaluru's Tai Tzu Ying will be hogging the limelight once again. Sen and Sugiarto have won both their respective matches in the tournament so far and Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying is one of the most feared shuttlers of the tournament.

Rising sensation Lakshya Sen is likely to face B Sai Praneeth in the upcoming tie and this all-Indian clash will be one to watch out for. Meanwhile, Gayatri Gopichand will have an uphill task against the veteran Tai Tzu Ying.

With Bengaluru looking for redemption and Chennai aiming to extend their lead at the top, the upcoming tie promises a lot of fireworks. Last season, the Bengaluru-based franchise emerged victorious in this fixture but Chennai was triumphant in the initial three seasons of PBL.

Here is all the information you need to know about Day 5, PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Chennai Superstarz vs Bengaluru Raptors

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Date: 24 January 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Chennai Superstarz 3 - 1 Bengaluru Raptors

Where to watch the matches in India?

Chennai Superstarz vs Bengaluru Raptors will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 5 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 5 will be available on Hotstar.com

