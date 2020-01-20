Premier Badminton League 2020: Chennai Superstarz vs Hyderabad Hunters Preview, Where to Watch, Head to Head, and Timings

PV Sindhu of Hyderabad Hunters

A total of seven teams will feature in Premier Badminton League Season 5. World Championships and Olympics medallists will also participate in the 21-day badminton extravaganza, which is also a huge platform for young Indian players. A round robin format will be followed after which the top four team will progress to the semifinals.

In what will be the first tie of PBL 2020, the 2017 PBL champions Chennai Superstarz will lock horns with Hyderabad Hunters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The opening fixture of the 21-day extravaganza will be played out between two of the strongest teams in the league.

PV Sindhu will be leading the charge for the 2017-18 PBL edition champions Hyderabad Hunters. Other prominent players in the Hyderabad-based franchise include Daren Liew, N Sikki Reddy, and Vladimir Ivanov.

On the other hand, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto, and England's Gabrielle Adcock are some of the most well-established players in the Chennai Superstarz squad.

Indian ace PV Sindhu will look to inspire her team to a winning start in the campaign. The Rio Olympics silver medallist has not had the best of starts to her season in the International circuit and can gain much-needed confidence by a good show in the PBL.

However, Chennai also boasts of a well-balanced side with a mix of both experienced and young players in their rank. Rising Indian Singles shuttler Lakshya Sen is also expected to create a significant impact for the Superstarz throughout the tournament.

Sindhu will likely lock horns with Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in one of the matches of the first tie. Meanwhile, Sourabh Verma may lock horns with Tommy Sugiarto in the Men's Singles category. With plenty of interesting matches lined up, a PBL fan just can not afford to miss day 1 of the blockbuster tournament.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the PBL Day 1:

Tie: Chennai Superstarz vs Hyderabad Hunters

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Date: 20 January, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Chennai Superstarz 1 - 2 Hyderabad Hunters

Where to watch the matches in India?

Chennai Superstarz vs Hyderabad Hunters will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD

PBL Day 1 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 1 will be available on Hotstar.com

