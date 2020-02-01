Premier Badminton League 2020: Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets | Preview, where to watch, head-to-head and timings

Will PV Sindhu inspire Hyderabad Hunters to their second win of the season? (Image Credits - PBL)

Tie 16 of Premier Badminton League 2020 will be contested between Hyderabad Hunters and Mumbai Rockets. It will be a battle of the two bottom-placed teams as the 2017-18 Champions Hyderabad are at 7th position while the Rockets are reeling at the 6th position of the points table.

The two teams must get as many points as they can from their remaining encounters as we have reached the business end of the tournament and the race for the semifinals is heating up. It is simply do or die time for the two teams as any setbacks now will further dent their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Mumbai are the only winless team in PBL 2020 and have lost all of their four ties so far. The Amrish-Shinde coached unit has just not clicked and have failed to get their playing combinations right. Apart from the Men's Doubles pair of Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rung, who have won two of their four matches, Mumbai's shuttlers have not been convincing.

Marquee Indian player Parupalli Kashyap has lost all his four matches while South Korean ace Lee Dong Keun has also registered only 1 win out of his four encounters. Women's Singles is also a matter of concern for the Rockets with the other franchisees having much more experienced and higher-ranked players in this particular category.

Realistically, Mumbai's chances look slim in the upcoming tie against the Hunters and they will need inspiring performances from their top shuttlers to ensure that they turn things around for the team.

PV Sindhu-led Hyderabad Hunters have also played four ties but just have 6 points on the table despite registering a win. Former World No. 2 Sindhu has lost her previous two encounters against Tai Tzu Ying of Bengaluru Raptors and Michelle Li of North Eastern Warriors.

However, the Mixed Doubles pair of N. Sikki Reddy and Vladimir Ivanov have been successful. The Indo-Russian combine have understood each others game well and displayed some electrifying badminton skills on court, registering wins in all of their previous three ties. Their match against Kim Sa Rang and Pia Bernadeth of Mumbai is set to be a close one.

Overall, the tie between Mumbai and Hyderabad is going to be intense as it is more or less a battle of survival for both teams.

Here is all the information you need to know about day 14, Tie 16 and the PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Date: 2nd February 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Hyderabad Hunters 0 - 4 Mumbai Rockets

Where to watch the matches in India?

Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 14 live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 14 will be available on Hotstar.com

