Premier Badminton League 2020: Mumbai Rockets vs North Eastern Warriors | Preview, where to watch, head-to-head and timings

Michelle Li has made an instant impact for North Eastern Warriors (Image Credits - PBL)

Day 11 of Premier Badminton League 2020 will witness its first double-header of the season. The first tie is scheduled between Pune 7 Aces and Chennai Superstarz while the evening tie, overall the 12th of the season, will be contested between the Mumbai Rockets and the North Eastern Warriors.

Also Read - Premier Badminton League 2020: Pune 7 Aces vs Chennai Superstarz | Preview, where to watch, head-to-head and timings

Mumbai Rockets are at the dismal 7th position after failing to win any of their three ties until now. The Amrish Shinde-coached unit have just not got going in the tournament. They suffered a 3-4 loss against Chennai Superstarz in their opening tie. The Men's Doubles pair of Kim Sa Rang and Kim Gi Jung were impressive and won the trump match for Mumbai. Shreyanshi Pardeshi also defeated Gayatri Gopichand 2-1 in her singles tie. With these twin wins, Mumbai at least salvaged 3 points from their tie against Chennai.

However, things have gotten from bad to worse for the Rockets as the tournament has progressed. They suffered a disappointing 2-5 loss against Pune 7 Aces and a tragic 0-5 loss at the hands of Awadhe Warriors in their previous tie.

On the other hand, PBL 2020 has been a mixed affair for the North Eastern Warriors. They started off brilliantly with a 4-3 win over defending champions Bengaluru Raptors. Lee Cheuk Yiu, Lee Yong Dae/Bodin Isara, and Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk won their respective clashes against the Raptors.

The franchise from North East then suffered a 3-4 defeat to Awadhe Warriors in their next tie and lost the momentum. Michelle Li won her trump match while Lee Yong Dae won his singles clash to ensure that their team at least gets 3 points from the tie.

Up next, the Edwin Iriawan-coached unit suffered a heartbreaking 1-2 loss to home team Hyderabad Hunters at the G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium. Saensomboonsuk and Li won their respective Singles clashes but a loss in their trump match meant that the Warriors only got 1 point from this tie.

Three-time PBL runners-up Mumbai and North Eastern Warriors, both, are looking for a resurgence in the tournament and are sure to give it their all in the upcoming tie.

Key Battles:

Michelle Li has undoubtedly been the pillar of strength for North Eastern Warriors. The Canadian ace has had an instant impact on the side and already defeated the likes of Beiwen Zhang and PV Sindhu in the tournament. It will be interesting to see how the young Shreyanshi Pardeshi deals with a player of such class.

Advertisement

The Men's Doubles encounter between Mumbai's South Korean pair of Jung-Rang and North East's Lee Yong Dae-Bodin Isara also guarantees fireworks.

Parupalli Kashyap, who is still in search of his first win in PBL 2020, will likely lock horns with Lee Cheuk Yiu in what a can be another thrilling face-off.

Here is all the information you need to know about Day 11, Tie 12, PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Mumbai Rockets vs North Eastern Warriors

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Date: 30 January 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Mumbai Rockets 0 - 1 North Eastern Warriors

Where to watch the matches in India?

Mumbai Rockets vs North Eastern Warriors will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 11 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 11 will be available on Hotstar.com

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full PBL 2020 schedule, PBL Points table, latest news & updates