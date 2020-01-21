Premier Badminton League 2020: North Eastern Warriors vs Bengaluru Raptors Preview, Where to Watch, Head to Head, and Timings

Tai Tzu Ying

The North Eastern Warriors will be clashing with the defending champions, Bengaluru Raptors on the second day of Premier Badminton League 2020.

The 21-day badminton extravaganza got off to a flier with the Chennai Superstarz defeating 2017-18 champions, Hyderabad Hunters, 5-2 in the season opener. The first tie witnessed some scintillating matches and the 2nd tie also promises to be an interesting one.

The North Eastern Warriors have a strong setup with players like Lee Cheuk Yiu, Bodin Isara, Lee Yong Dae, and Michelle Li forming the crux of the team. It also boasts of promising Indian youngsters such as Rutaparna Panda.

On the other hand, Tai Tzu Ying will be leading the charge for the Bengaluru Raptors. The ace Chinese Taipei shuttler is currently World No. 2 in Women's Singles and badminton fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai are in for some fantastic display of her skills.

Other prominent players in the Raptors' squad include Sai Praneeth (the marquee Indian player), Brice Leverdez, doubles specialist Chan Peng Soon, and Eom Hye Won.

Tai Tzu Ying will be instrumental and her encounter will likely be used as the trump match by Bengaluru. Sai Praneeth may clash with either Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk or Lee Cheuk Yiu and this will be another match which fans would not want to miss at any cost.

Last season, Bengaluru Raptors defeated the side from North East, 4-3, in an intense tie. However, in the 2017-18 season, the side from North East had got the better of the Bengaluru franchise.

The tie on Day 2 of PBL Season 5 promises to be a thrilling one that may go down to the wire.

Without further ado, here is all the information you need to know about PBL Day 2:

Tie: North Eastern Warriors vs Bengaluru Raptors

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Date: 21 January 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: North Eastern Warriors 1 - 1 Bengaluru Raptors

Where to watch the matches in India?

North Eastern Warriors vs Bengaluru Raptors will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD

PBL Day 2 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 2 will be available on Hotstar.com

Live Updates: On Sportskeeda