Premier Badminton League 2020: Pune 7 Aces vs North Eastern Warriors | Preview, where to watch, head-to-head and timings

Michelle Li (Image Credits - PBL)

Pune 7 Aces will lock horns with North Eastern Warriors in what will be the 14th tie of Premier Badminton League Season 5.

The Pune-based franchise have enjoyed a stellar run this season, having won all of their three ties played thus far. The 7 Aces started strong with a 5-2 win over Mumbai Rockets and followed it up with a 4-3 win over the defending champions Bengaluru Raptors 4-3 in their second tie before finally decimating Chennai Superstarz 5-2 in their third tie.

The same can not be said about North Eastern Warriors, who have had mixed results so far. They started brilliantly with a 4-3 win over the Bengaluru-based franchise but the Edwin Iriawan-coached unit suffered a 3-4 defeat at the hands of Awadhe Warriors in their second tie. Soon after, the 2017-18 Champions Hyderabad Hunters handed the Warriors a 2-1 defeat in their third tie. However, North Eastern Warriors were back to winning ways in their fourth tie as they defeated Mumbai Rockets with a convincing 5-2 scoreline.

There will be plenty to look forward to when North Eastern Warriors take on Pune 7 Aces as it will the first-ever encounter between the two teams.

The Men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan have been brilliant for the Aces and have emerged victorious in all of their three encounters in the tournament thus far. Their match against the Warriors' Bodin Isara and Lee Yong Dae guarantees fireworks.

Michelle Li's Singles encounter against Rituparna Das will also be an interesting one. Indonesian ace Kean Yew Loh will likely take on Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk and the two are expected to give each other stiff competition in their singles encounter.

Here is all the information you need to know about Day 13, Tie 14 and the PBL 2020 Schedule:

Tie: Pune 7 Aces vs North Eastern Warriors

Tournament: Premier Badminton League Season 5

Venue: G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Date: 1st February 2020

Time: 03:30 PM IST onwards

Head-to-head: Pune 7 Aces 0 - 0 North Eastern Warriors

Where to watch the matches in India?

Pune 7 Aces vs North Eastern Warriors will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

PBL Day 13 Live stream details

Live Stream for PBL Day 13 will be available on Hotstar.com

