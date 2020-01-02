PV Sindhu speaks about her 2020 targets and her upcoming battle with Tai Tzu Ying in PBL

Sindhu won the silver medal at Olympics 2016

PV Sindhu, who won a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics, has revealed her targets for the year. The 24-year-old mentioned that the Olympic gold will be her number one target in 2020. Besides, she even talked about Tai Tzu Ying and their approaching battle in the Premier Badminton League.

Sindhu became the first Indian player to reach the final of badminton in Olympics, in 2016. However, she could not realize her dream of winning the elusive gold as Carolina Marin defeated her in the finale. The Hyderabad-based star even finished second at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games.

On the other side, the fans are waiting for the PBL game between Sindhu and Taiwanese star Tzu. Sindhu will play for the Hyderabad Hunters this year while Tzu will turn up for the Bengaluru Raptors.

Talking to the TOI on Thursday (2nd January), Sindhu spoke about her targets for the year. She said:

"Olympic gold will be the first and most important target. Then to become No.1 in the world and win a few of super series titles."

When asked to choose between her 2016 Olympics silver and the 2019 World Championship title, Sindhu replied:

"Both are different memories. In 2016 nobody thought Sindhu will win in Rio. Then Sindhu was just one good player. But now after that silver, the level of recognition and responsibility is quite high. This world title also no one expected me to win. Both are very different from each other and very good memories."

She then discussed her upcoming battle with Tzu and opined:

"Everyone in PBL are waiting for the match between me and Tai Tzu. It’s definitely going to be a good match. PBL has always been very interesting and exciting because it is a team event. It happens only once in a year and there will be different players and we have to play for the team. The atmosphere is very different, the support we get from the team and the assistance we get from different coaches is all quite different. They will tell their views, point out our mistakes and these small things will add to our game."

To sign off, the Indian badminton superstar reflected on the career of her opponent and added:

"The Taiwanese player was unbeatable for a long time but now people are able to read her game well. The game is constantly changing. If I play a certain type of game in one tournament, I will play a different game the next time. It is a challenge to steal the point from the opponent. We have to consistently find where the opponent is vulnerable and catch them unawares. It is very important."

The 2020 edition of Premier Badminton League will commence from 20th January, while the Summer Olympics will begin on 24th July in Tokyo.