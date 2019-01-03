Ragini hits hole-in-one in Kolkata leg of US Kids Golf India Tour

Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhi golfer Ragini Navet shot a hole-in-one to prevail over Srinjini Mukherjee and win the girls 12-14 years section in the Kolkata leg of the US Kids Golf India Tour 2018-19 here Thursday.

Joysurjo Dey (boys 15-18 years) and Ramayush Ray (boys 13-14 years) also impressed with even par scores to top the table in their respective categories at Tollygunge Club.

Chaitanya Pandey (boys 7 years) and Arshvant Srivastava (boys 9) emerged winners.

The tour takes pride in making kids play age-specific yardages, and that was emphasized by Arshvant winner in boys nine years.

With the focus on promoting junior golf, US Kids Golf India Tour, after rousing success in its opening event of the 2018-19 season in Delhi-NCR, held its second leg in Kolkata on a cold winter morning.

"It was amazing to see the talent on display today and we couldn't have been happier with the way that the US Golf Kids India Tour has kicked off," president of the US Kids Golf India said.

The US Kids Golf India Tour 2018-19 will also carry ranking points, and with participation in a minimum of four events out of the eight, the junior golfers will be able to gain qualification for the US Kids World Championship, US Kids European Championships as well as US Kids Teen World Championship.

Subsequent events will be held at Eagleton Golf Resort (Bengaluru), Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club (Hyderabad), Chandigarh Golf Club and Poona Club Golf Course (Pune) and the Classic Golf & Country Club (Delhi NCR)