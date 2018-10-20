Denmark Open 2018:Saina glides into the finals after an easy win

Ishita Gupta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 191 // 20 Oct 2018, 19:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nehwal shakes hands with Tunjung after her victory

Saina Nehwal is now in the finals of Denmark as she defeated Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung with not much difficulty. Nehwal steadied the pace of the game early as she took the game 21-11, 21-12.

Saina started the game with a bang as she took an early lead, stopping Gregoria from attacking and taking control. Saina was quick to play her opponent around the court which forced Gregoria to make some critical errors and give away several points. By the interval of the first game, Saina had already built up a 6 point advantage against Tunjung.

Saina did not stop after the break, pushing her lead to a 10 point gap between the duo. Gregoria did manage to take a few points but that did not stop the former World no.1 from reaching match point with 12 match point opportunities. Gregoria regained her form with her taking the next 3 points, with an attempt to stop Saina from winning that set. A drop which was stopped at the net itself paved the path for Saina taking the set.

The next game started with a 3 point lead in the favour of Saina but that didn't last long as some critical errors from Saina pushed them to tie at 7-all. Saina didn't let it stay that way as she went for the break with Saina-11 and Gregoria-8.

Like the previous set, Saina again took a fabulous lead completely preventing her Indonesian competitor from taking the game into the decider. As Saina was completely dominant during this match, Gregoria had little chance to fight and take control. Gregoria could only save 1 match point as she let the match slide at 21-11, 21-12.

Saina who is now in the finals of the Denmark Open will play the World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying from Chinese Taipei. It will be an interesting match to look forward to as the Indian player steads closer to victory.

For the male Indian players, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out to Kento Momota 21-16, 21-12 with a tough fight.