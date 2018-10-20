×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Denmark Open 2018:Saina glides into the finals after an easy win

Ishita Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
191   //    20 Oct 2018, 19:50 IST

Nehwal shakes hands with Tunjung after her victory
Nehwal shakes hands with Tunjung after her victory

Saina Nehwal is now in the finals of Denmark as she defeated Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung with not much difficulty. Nehwal steadied the pace of the game early as she took the game 21-11, 21-12.

Saina started the game with a bang as she took an early lead, stopping Gregoria from attacking and taking control. Saina was quick to play her opponent around the court which forced Gregoria to make some critical errors and give away several points. By the interval of the first game, Saina had already built up a 6 point advantage against Tunjung.

Saina did not stop after the break, pushing her lead to a 10 point gap between the duo. Gregoria did manage to take a few points but that did not stop the former World no.1 from reaching match point with 12 match point opportunities. Gregoria regained her form with her taking the next 3 points, with an attempt to stop Saina from winning that set. A drop which was stopped at the net itself paved the path for Saina taking the set.

The next game started with a 3 point lead in the favour of Saina but that didn't last long as some critical errors from Saina pushed them to tie at 7-all. Saina didn't let it stay that way as she went for the break with Saina-11 and Gregoria-8.

Like the previous set, Saina again took a fabulous lead completely preventing her Indonesian competitor from taking the game into the decider. As Saina was completely dominant during this match, Gregoria had little chance to fight and take control. Gregoria could only save 1 match point as she let the match slide at 21-11, 21-12.

Saina who is now in the finals of the Denmark Open will play the World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying from Chinese Taipei. It will be an interesting match to look forward to as the Indian player steads closer to victory.

For the male Indian players, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out to Kento Momota 21-16, 21-12 with a tough fight.

Topics you might be interested in:
Denmark Open Badminton 2018 Team India Saina Nehwal Badminton Schedule 2018 Denmark Open Schedule 2018 Denmark Open Results
Ishita Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
A very passionate badminton lover and player. I enjoy writing as watching badminton. My favourite badminton players are Saina Nehwal and Viktor Axelsen
Denmark Open 2018: Saina Nehwal pushes her way through to...
RELATED STORY
Denmark Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth progresses to 2nd round
RELATED STORY
Denmark Open 2018: Saina Nehwal beats Yamaguchi to move...
RELATED STORY
Denmark Open 2018: Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth...
RELATED STORY
Denmark Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth moves into the...
RELATED STORY
Denmark Open 2018: Saina moves into 2nd round, Sindhu...
RELATED STORY
Denmark Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal...
RELATED STORY
Denmark Open 2018: Sameer Verma, Ashwini Ponnappa and...
RELATED STORY
Youth Olympics 2018: Lakshya Sen advances to quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Does Sindhu has what it takes?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us