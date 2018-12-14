×
Saina, Kashyap get married in private ceremony

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    14 Dec 2018, 19:31 IST

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI) Star Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap tied the knots in a simple ceremony here Friday.

"Saina got married as per court rules today at about 11.30 (AM)," her father Harvir Singh told PTI.

The wedding took place at Saina's residence in Orion villas at Raidurgam in Cyberabad.

"It was a small gathering of about 40 guests, including relatives of the Saina and Kashyap's families.

"It was a very simple ceremony and December 16th will be the reception," Singh said.

The guests included Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan, according to Singh.

Saina posted a photograph with Kashyap on Friday announcing her marriage.

"Best match of my life...#justmarried," she wrote in twitter.

While Saina wore a powder blue lehenga and minimal makeup and jewellery, Kashyap was dressed in a pink kurta and white pyjamas.

Saina and Kashyap, who met at Pullela Gopichand's academy, were in a relationship for quite some time now. But the couple never came out in the open regarding their relation.

Saina had confirmed the news of their wedding in October but the hectic international badminton schedule kept them busy.

Last month, they started extending their wedding invitation to important personalties, including Telangana MLA KT Rama Rao, film star Chiranjeevi, owner of Hyderabad Hunters (PBL franchise) VRK Rao.

Saina and Kashyap's wedding is the latest among a string of high-profile weddings.

Last year, India cricket captain Virat Kohli had married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
