World Badminton Championships 2018: PV Sindhu loses final yet again, settles for silver

PV Sindhu

Nanjing (China), Aug 5 (PTI) PV Sindhu finished second best yet again in a major tournament final as she went down tamely to Carolina Marin in the World Championships' women's singles title clash, adding to the Indian's tale of woes here today.

The Olympic silver medallist settled for another white metal following a 19-21, 10-21 loss to 2016 Rio Olympics champion Marin of Spain.

The 23-year-old Sindhu, who had lost an epic final to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year, didn't have answers to Marin's blistering pace in the 45 minutes that the match lasted.

The second silver meant Sindhu is the only Indian to have four world championships podium finishes. She had won two bronze medals at the 2013 Guangzhou and 2014 Copenhagen editions.

Marin became the first woman shuttler to win the World Championships thrice. She had won the title in 2014 and the 2015 Jakarta edition.

Sindhu had entered the summit clash with a 5-6 loss-win head-to-head against Marin, but the Indian ace had won the last meeting at the Malaysian Open in June.

Interestingly, Marin had also defeated Sindhu in the final of the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Sindhu was going well in the first set, leading it 14-9. However, the Spaniard was just exceptional and clawed her way back in the match superbly.

Here is what Sindhu had to say to reporters after the match:

"I was a little nervous and made a lot of simple errors in the 2nd game. Had I won the first game it could have been an entirely different story. It was just not my day. I could have played much more patiently. The rallies were going well and we were both attacking. When I was leading I could have taken 2-3 more points and that would have made a difference."

The Olympic Silver medallist, World Championships 2017 silver medallist, and now the World Championships 2018 siver medallist is still pretty young at 23 and will look to get back to training and hopefully change the colour of the medal in the upcoming tournaments.