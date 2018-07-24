Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Vicky Chandhok re-elected President of FIA APRC Working Group

Press Trust of India
News
21   //    24 Jul 2018, 14:24 IST

New Delhi, July 24 (PTI) India's Vicky Chandhok was unanimously re-elected President of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship Working Group for a second two-year term at the annual meeting in Johor, Malaysia.

It was a bit of a surprise that I was unanimously requested to continue as President for another term. Rallying continues its upward trend in the region and I am honoured to continue what we started two years ago. Our focus will be on expanding to new regions and continue growing the sport at the grass root level, said Chandhok, who is also a former FMSCI President.

Representatives from Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Indonesia among others attend the meeting and the elections held yesterday.

Also present was Wayne Christie, President of the FIA Rally Commission to share FIA's thoughts on the future of rallying and to also understand the challenges faced by the APRC.

The members present felt that since the APRC was going through many challenges, it needed continuity at the helm, especially with the plans afoot to meet manufacturers in Japan and China.

Deviating from the norms, they requested outgoing Chandhok who was not a candidate for the post to accept the Presidency for another term.

Takahito Sugita (Japan) will serve as the Vice-President. Stalwarts Tengku Shaharin Abu Bakar (Malaysia) and Willard Martin (New Zealand) will serve on the executive committee along with Sugita and Chandhok.

Wayne Christie of the FIA requested Chandhok to join the FIA Regional Rally Working Group which will meet in Paris on August 21 to discuss all the FIA Regional Championships.

The Working Group meeting also put forward revised regulations, a media plan and a tentative calendar of six events for 2019 which will be finalised in September this year. India figures in the list of possible 2019 events

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
