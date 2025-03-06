10 active MLB players with most ejections ft. Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado

The 2025 MLB season is set to begin in March, and there will be some tense moments throughout the season. With that in mind, @BrooksGate shared the top-10 list for active players with the most MLB ejections heading into 2025.

10 Active Players with Most MLB Ejections

#1 Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper is one of the best active players in the MLB, and he's also extremely competitive. Harper tops the list of active players in ejections, including this fiery meltdown in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sep. 16, 2023.

With 21 career ejections, it's safe to say that Harper is going to stay on top of this leaderboard for a while.

#2 Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Manny Machado still has some work to do if he wants to catch Bryce Harper in career ejections, but the San Diego Padres hope that isn't the case. His most recent ejection came against the New York Mets in a game on Jun. 16, 2024.

#3 Tim Anderson, Los Angeles Angels

Tim Anderson will be joining the Los Angeles Angels for the 2025 season after spending 2024 in Miami. Anderson is a former batting champion in the American League, and he is known for having plenty of fire.

Not only is Anderson third on this list, but he also has one of the most famous ejections after getting knocked out by Jose Ramirez.

T4: Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras: St. Louis Cardinals

Checking in at number four on the list are a pair of teammates with the St. Louis Cardinals, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras. With these fiery teammates now set to share the infield with the Cardinals, the race to claim the fourth spot on the list will be fun to follow in 2025.

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals - Source: Imagn

#6: Jesse Winker, Washington Nationals

Jesse Winker is a veteran outfielder that has had a solid career with multiple teams, and he's not afraid to back down. His most notable ejection came with the Seattle Mariners as he attempted to fight the entire Los Angeles Angels team.

T7: Freddie Freeman, Eugenio Suarez, Justin Verlander, Christian Yelich

The bottom of the top-10 list is extremely crowded, as there are currently four different players with five career ejections. Based on the length of the careers for these players, it's not surprising to see them all with at least five ejections.

An early ejection by someone on this list will push them up to the number eight spot.

