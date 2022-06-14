“12 wins against bottom of the barrel teams. Impressive” “12 in a row, and only 8 games over .500 - Atlanta Braves win 12 straight, rival club fans take to Twitter to express discontent

The Atlanta Braves have been on fire to start the month of June, winning 12 straight games. During the streak, the Braves appear to be catching up to the New York Mets for first place in the National League East. The Mets appeared to be running away with the NL East two weeks ago, but now the Braves are only five games behind New York.

The Braves won it all last season in a magical 2021 postseason run. However, the team made multiple moves in the off-season, including trading away longtime Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, and the team was flat to start the season. Their chemistry is completely different now, partly thanks to the return of superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. in early May.

Bally Sports South @BallySportsSO Braves manager Brian Snitker on the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. to the lineup:



"I think it's made a big difference. And we knew that going in that whenever we got him back that we were going to be a different team. And we are." Braves manager Brian Snitker on the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. to the lineup:"I think it's made a big difference. And we knew that going in that whenever we got him back that we were going to be a different team. And we are." https://t.co/MgeIz6wzsZ

The Atlanta Braves now look much similar to the team who took home the World Series trophy just last season. Their slow start to the year finally ended with a 6-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 1, which was the first win of their current 12-game win streak.

The Braves have not lost yet during the month of June, and this is starting to make fans of other teams, especially the New York Mets, angry and somewhat worried about the Braves possibly overtaking the NL East.

Fans are going wild over the Atlanta Braves' win streak

There are many fans in the comments section arguing that the Braves' win streak is being overhyped because of the teams that they went up against. To make up their win streak, the Braves swept the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, and Pittsburgh Pirates, and they also grabbed wins against the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks. All of those teams are under .500, and people had a lot to say about it.

Along with this, there were also fans of rival National League East teams, the Mets and the Phillies, who said that since the Atlanta Braves got off to such a slow start, this win streak will not mean too much in the long run. Even after winning 12 straight, and with the New York Mets slipping a little bit during their West Coast trip, the Braves are still five games behind, so maybe these fans have a point?

Carlos 🇵🇷🔴🇵🇷🍎🇵🇷 @CGRamos7 @CaseyJ_516 @MLB Still 5 behind. When you have won 14 straight yet still trail by 5 games it’s gotta be heartbreaking lol. Our schedule gets better while theirs doesn’t #LGM @CaseyJ_516 @MLB Still 5 behind. When you have won 14 straight yet still trail by 5 games it’s gotta be heartbreaking lol. Our schedule gets better while theirs doesn’t #LGM

No matter how strong or weak a schedule might be, the Atlanta Braves winning 12 straight games is definitely impressive. With them right on the Mets' tail, it is going to be very interesting to see how the next few weeks play out in the NL East.

